May 2018 – About the Cover

This issue’s Article of the Month, The Metabolic Syndrome & the Prostate, is from the University of Catania, Sicily, and the University of Florence.

The cover image shows a view across Sicily to Mount Etna, an active volcano lying above the convergent plate margin between the African Plate and the Eurasian Plate. At 10,922 ft high, it is the highest volcano in Europe and one of the most active volcanoes in the world, being in an almost constant state of activity.

© istock.com/Blueplace