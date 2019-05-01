May 2019 – About the cover

The Article of the Month for May (Evaluation of axitinib to downstage cT2a renal tumours and allow partial nephrectomy: a phase II study) has been written by urologists/oncologists from across France.
The cover picture shows La Basilique de Sacré Coeur de Montmartre, Paris’s second most famous church. It was designed by architect Paul Abadie, in the Romano-Byzantine style and construction began in 1875. This year marks 100 years since it was consecrated, at the end of the First World War.
