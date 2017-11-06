logo


November 2017 – About the Cover

06 Nov 2017
This issue’s Article of the Month comes from Karachi, Pakistan. The cover features The Great Bath, one of the best-known structures among the ruins of the ancient Indus Valley Civilization at Mohenjo-daro, in the province of Sindh, which was built over 4500 years ago.

 

 

 

 

Image © Prokar Dasgupta 2017

 

Click here for this issue’s Table of Contents

 

 

