November 2017 – About the Cover

This issue’s Article of the Month comes from Karachi, Pakistan. The cover features The Great Bath, one of the best-known structures among the ruins of the ancient Indus Valley Civilization at Mohenjo-daro, in the province of Sindh, which was built over 4500 years ago.
Image © Prokar Dasgupta 2017
Click here for this issue’s Table of Contents
Please note that all submitted comments will be reviewed by the BJUI Web Team before they are considered for publishing on the site. Comments may take up to 48 hours to go live. If you have made a comment which has not appeared live after this time and you wish to discuss this matter further, please contact us.