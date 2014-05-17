Professor John Fitzpatrick 1948-2014
A Life in the Fast Lane
Wednesday morning, the 14th May 2014, John M Fitzpatrick passed away aged 65. He left this life the way he lived it, in the fast lane. Taken ill at home in his own gym, where he was honing his fitness with his personal trainer, he was rushed by ambulance to hospital, where he died within hours from a massive subarachnoid haemorrhage. This blog in the BJUI, the journal he edited, championed and loved so very much, is a celebration of his life, and an opportunity for those who knew him to post their own special memory of him, and to contribute a tribute to one of the truly great international characters of urology.
John’s career was an illustrious one. He trained in Dublin, and then in London, where for a time he lived in a house in fashionable Chelsea, just off the King’s Road. He worked with the “greats” of British urology: John Wickham, Richard Turner-Warwick and John Blandy and was always positive and enthusiastic about his time at the famous St Peter’s Hospitals and the Institute of Urology.
Returning to his beloved Dublin, in 1986, aged 38, he successfully applied for the post of Professor of Surgery and proceeded to build up an outstanding department of urology and latterly, with the assistance of the wonderful Bill Watson, created a quite exceptional research unit. He was most proud of his international standing as possibly the world’s best-known urologist (apologies to Dr Patrick Walsh!). He certainly was the most travelled, clocking up untold millions of Air Miles in his favourite seat 2A in the British Airways First Class cabin, and a welcome guest wherever he arrived.
Things, as Richard Turner-Warwick was fond of saying, don’t just happen; they have to be made to happen. Among other things, John did sterling work in helping Bill Hendry and me to create The Urology Foundation (TUF) in 1994, by negotiating £250,000 grants from BAUS and the BJUI. He did a magnificent job as Chairman of the Scientific Committee, Trustee and Patron to help us create a thriving charity. TUF continues to do amazing work to support training and research in urology in the UK and Ireland. He adored being President of BAUS, St Peter’s medal winner and visiting professor to almost 100 academic institutions in North America.
I have too many positive memories of John to regale you with here. Climbing Kilimanjaro (he never tired of reminding me that he reached the summit well before me), trekking in Nepal, cycling in Sicily, Malawi and Madagascar. John was always “up for it”. Another boast of his was that he never misjudged people; but everywhere he went he made friends, took interest in everyone he met and communicated in his own unique, eloquent and quintessentially Irish style.
Sadly, none of us had the opportunity to say goodbye to John. He slipped away from this life, just as he did from so many international meetings, a little early, anxious to move on to the next challenge. My own particular farewell was a few weeks ago at a TUF dinner at the famous and historic Vintner’s Hall in London, where John was in his element talking to Jane MacQuitty, wine correspondent of the Times, about the merits and demerits of a variety of fine wines. With a strange prescience, he told me as he left for the airport the next day that he had enjoyed every moment of his life as a surgeon, scientist and communicator, and that always he really loved the very special world of urology.
Like me, John loved Shakespeare, so I will finish this blog with an apposite quote from the Bard:
His life was gentle, and the elements
So mixed in him that Nature might stand up
And say to all the world, “this was a man!”
When comes such another?
Farewell loyal friend Fitzy, we loved you and we will miss you badly.
Roger Kirby, The Prostate Centre, London
REGISTER FOR THE INAUGURAL JOHN FITZPATRICK IRISH PROSTATE CANCER CONFERENCE
An interview with John M. Fitzpatrick
BJUI December 2012; Volume 110, Issue 11
Click here to see a short video on the challenges the TUF cyclists in India faced http://trendsinmenshealth.com/video/tuf-cycle-india-2016/
He was on my Professorial interview panel and asked me very tricky questions. Some of them were impossible to answer at the time but now bring a smile to my face. He literally helped me down Mount Etna on an ultra difficult trip to Sicily. Afterwards he showed me a rather embarrassing photograph of me asleep on the slopes of this mountain. I hadn’t even realised that I had dozed off.
Most of all I remember having breakfast at BAUS for a smooth handover of the editorship. John regarded the BJUI as the pinnacle of his academic career. He described his main contribution to the journal in a single word – COLOUR. His amazingly abstract covers, quality and readability made the BJUI unique. Little did I realise that this was perhaps a colourful reflection of his own life, enjoying every day to the full.
We met briefly at the EAU in Stockholm. I had no idea that I would never see the great man again.
Much affectionately,
Prokar
John kept us all in a good mood!
One of our European and global Key Opinion Leaders left us on Wednesday, and is indeed very much missed. Great personality, his special Irish humour and friendship. The urological community will be much less fun without John.
Per-Anders
Rest in peace John – Ann Frampton, Action for Charity
I was privileged to see John on many occasions, especially our time at the GU Surgeons, an organization that he enjoyed very much. John was the Hartwell Harrison Visiting Professor in 2005. The residents still talk about his visit, especially the night out with the visiting professor. They went through quite a bit of good wines that night!
Rest in peace, fair John. You left us way too soon. The world will not see another like you – you broke the mold.
Jerry Richie
Chief of Urology (Emeritus)
Brigham and Women’s Hospital
Harvard Medical School
Louise de Winter - Chief Executive, The Urology Foundation
Ralph V. Clayman
Dean - School of Medicine
Professor of Urology
Univ. of California - Irvine
Jorge
We first met as trainees in the early 80’s before John returned to Dublin. Our paths crossed only occasionally at BAUS and other meetings from then until 2003 when Roger told me that he was joining us on the Prostate UK Kilimanjaro climb. Whilst his well-deserved reputation as a wine connoisseur went before him we knew that we could rely on him to select a few choice vintages for our return to base. None of us, however, realised at that stage how amazingly fit he was! He always liked to “lead from the front” and no-one was surprised that he got to the summit first in the leading group, a few yards ahead of Roger Plail, Mike Bailey, my son Alastair and me. The steep ascent was made easier by his infectious Irish laughter, the conversation always flowing with his stimulating and entertaining views on a wide variety of subjects – for John was not only supremely knowledgeable in the field of urology, he could also talk with a deep knowledge of history, especially Irish and military history, but also of music, classics, literature and politics – he was a true polymath.
Each year after this John took time off from his busy working schedule to do a Prostate charity walk. He was a larger than life character who helped to make these trips huge fun, the last one to the Kingdom of Mustang in Northern Nepal in 2011. It is difficult to imagine doing one of these trips without him. He will be so much missed in so many ways by so many people around the globe.
I, too, will miss him.
John Barry
John was not only a remarkable and charismatic person, a great leader in Urology and a pure academician and teacher, but also a men with a lot of humour, full of joy and enthusiasm – and an exceptional good friend.
I still cannot believe, that he has left us, much too early to accomplish all what he still intended to do. The gap, he left behind will be difficult to close. I give my condolences to Carol and the family and share the sadness with his friends in and outside Urology.
John, requiescat in Pace, we all will miss you,
Udo Jonas
With condolences to his family at this difficult time.
Nitin Shrotri
Well known, well travelled, great fun and one of the truly gifted orators of urology and medicine in general. He worked hard, played hard and it is a honour to keep his fine work at the BJUI going with the current team. Never shy to impress one with his huge knowledge of all things urological and many outside.
I once asked him if he new much about wine and he quickly showed me just how much he knew with a small 20 minute lecture on Northern Italian varietals!
Such a shock to hear the news as I have always thought of him as one of the indestructible rocks of urology who would always be there.
Thoughts with his family and close friends.
Ben
Amongst his many other talents, John was a gifted chair, debater, moderator, speaker and educator. I remember very well the outstanding presentation he gave to a group of young urologists from all over the world that he was hosting in Dublin on how NOT to present. After the initial bafflement that he may have inexplicably lost all his presentation skills he had the audience crying with laughter but learning so much at the same time.
John was also instrumental in my education in wine. After a spectacular fall out over a Spanish wine one evening in Stockholm (luckily quickly forgiven and forgotten), John introduced me to fine wines from many countries and, in particular, the USA.
Like Roger, I'm sure it was the way he would have wanted to go but it was far too soon and he will be missed by many.
RIP John - Alison Sheppard
God bless and keep you, dear friend.
"May He support us all the day long,
till the shades lengthen, and the evening comes,
and the busy world is hushed,
and the fever of life is over,
and our work is done.
Then in His mercy may He give us safe lodging,
and a holy rest, and peace at the last."
Sermon 20, Cardinal John Henry Newman (1834)
Thank you, John, for all the memories. May you rest in peace.
David
His impact on people who knew him is clear from the outpouring of email traffic on the AAGUS website that is without precedence. All of the comments had a similar string and that is friendship. Everyone that knew John considered him a friend and could recount an event or meeting where he was a large influence. I remember well our trip in New Mexico during the AAGUS to Taos to find a distant relative of mine, Kit Carson. The day long journey with John, Mary Jo and I was filled with stories, laughs and Margueritas.
I am at the AUA and still expect to see John at the Hyatt bar or chairing a session. I will miss him greatly.
RIP good friend.
I was a failed research fellow of John's and Bill Watson, but he found it in his great heart to forgive my failings and encourage me to pursue academic interests under the further guidance of another great mate of his, Tony Costello in Melbourne. Myself and Tony raised a glass to toast him tonight and I again reminded myself of what a great character and magnanimous he was.
We will miss you greatly Fitzy.
Declan Murphy (Melbourne)
Peter
I’m particularly sorry for your loss.
I know you two were best friends and a dynamic duo of European urology.
All my best in this tough time.
Dan
Rustom Manecksha, Dublin
Personally I feel like I have lost a friend not just a colleague. He showed a genuine interest in people's lives outside of urology and I treasure the many chats we had over a wine or meal, discussing many issues including respective backgrounds and family histories . He was such a special person and like others have said as well , I will miss his larger than life personality but rejoice in the knowledge that I was able to spend quality time with such a great man.
For a junior trainee at the time- he educated in more than just urology, he demanded standards in all aspects of practice. In the Mater, he ran a weekly surgical rounds and always amazed me with his knowledge of surgery in general- during our tenure he introduced a weekly debate between subspecialties on topics pertaining to all- although partly for his amusement- he wanted to foster in us an ability to confidently present ones self and mainly to speak- as he did so well. He always had a constructive comment on how to better oneself.
I will never forget his detail for timing- being the first team to round on a daily basis- you could set your watch to him, you would hear his large shoes echoing down the corridors of the Mater. Always impeccably presented- he oozed authority and professionalism. It was and still is the only rotation- medical students attended without fail and seemed to enjoy. As a surgeon- he instilled a sense of calm in those around him and was a pleasure to work with.
He is a world renowned Irish urologist who we should all be proud of- he pushed the boundaries and encouraged others to follow.
The world of medicine needs characters like John and he will be sadly missed.
His contributions to Urology are a legend.
Such a sudden event will leave his family and friends bereft and my heart goes out to all of them. I am so, so, sorry.
Mike Kirby
You were one of the most memorable great Urologists I have met in my career! We met in London with my fellow chief Residents from the Brigham! In 1980, (Dr Howard Snyder and Dr W Bedford Waters)! We shared time with Turner Warwick, John Blandy, John Wickham and others at the Institute of Urology on Shaftsbury St!
We became fast friends that lasted a lifetime because we always saw you at the AUA and had a memorable meeting in Ireland with my brother Mike Blute then at the Mayo Clinic! Always a smile and a joy to know and with respect as I followed your illustrious career!
Saw you last at San Diego AUA and hoped to see you in Orlando this weekend, Life Happens when you are making plans - thank you for your lifelong contributions to Urology - always your passion and love! I will miss you personally in addition to the tens of thousands of lives.
You impacted me since we first met 35yrs ago!!
May you rest in peace!
Bob Blute
I recall working briefly with John as he was developing the concepts of an endowment fund for BAUS and shared with him some of the lessons we learned relevant to our experiences with AFUD.
John was truly multi-talented and in all respects a avatar of urological excellence.
Jerry Sufrin
Reading the many tributes to John represent the shock of the great loss we all feel in receiving this sad news. He was a great world contributor to all aspects of urology but at the same time ‘a man for all seasons’ in the historical tradition. A great Irish character, warm and witty, empathic when needed and a trusted friend. We just planned to embark on one of his many initiatives ICHOM in his favored quote ‘Suaviter in modo, fortiter in re’. RIP John.
Louis Denis, MD, FACS
The Antwerp OCA team
The world and the world of urology has lost a great man and leader.
Claus G Roehrborn MD
Nasher Sculture Center, Dallas, TX May 22, 2013. 50th Harry M Spence Visiting Professorship
John at his best in his element surrounded by residents:
Curtis
A giant of a man - scholar, gentleman, intellect and beloved friend.
On a golf course in the 1980's, I reminded John of the "three strikes and your out rule", so he gamely picked up his ball (and his beer) from the tee, marched down the fairway threw the ball to the ground and struck out again with an infectious laugh. He proved that you could have great fun doing something that you were not even doing!
It is not growing like a tree
In bulk doth make man better be;
Or standing long an oak, three hundred year,
To fall a log at last, dry, bald and sere:
A lily of a day
Is fairer far in May,
Although it fall and die that night;
It was the plant and flower of Light.
In small proportions we just beauties see;
And in small measures, life may perfect be.
Ben Jonson (1573 – 1637)
Peter
What a great loss. My sympathies to his family and all of the AAGUS members.
John
I am joining you in the grief to hear about John passing away. But he is not leaving our memories. Also many at Erasmus are shocked by the sudden news. John supported many of us, and I cherish the memory sitting with John and Roger and David Dearnaley in front of a BBC television camera, my first encounter with them and the media in 1996, having fun when John mobilized some Latin with a heavy Irish accent. John was a great person. Thanks for all, John.
Chris Bangma
Tadashi
Nalini and I echo all the sentiments so far expressed. He was great human being and a dear friend. He stayed with us at Nadiad on numerous occasions and shared wonderful memories. He was a great supporter of urology in developing nations. His sudden passing away will create a void that may be difficult to fill. Our heart goes to his family and we pray for them in these trying times. May his soul rest in peace. He will be missed.
Nalini - Mahesh
Vale John
Tony Costello
Ralph
Laurie Klotz
John was a giant among giants.
It will be hard to imagine being without him.
Michael
Arthur Sagalowsky
If a measure of a man is the number of friends he leaves behind, then John was and remains a true giant.
Adam
Alan
He will be missed.
Thomas Jarrett
Sincerely,
Elspeth
Condolences to his family. May he rest in peace.
David
Lou
Peggy
John was a wonderful physician, urologist, scholar, and gentleman.
Win and I had the honor of having John and carol visit us in Richmond a few years ago. Later they entertained us in Dublin. What a great loss to his family, patients, friends, and the urology community.
Warren Koontz
Don
Chaz Brendler
Hunter Wessells MD FACS
Dean Assimos
Eric A. Klein, MD
I remember when I was President of BAUS that John gave me huge support in every way and was always ready to support new ideas and take a major part in so many aspects of Urology. John will be greatly missed both socially and professionally for he will always be remembered with great affection as a truly larger than life character.
Michael Handley Ashken
John McConnell
Howard N. Winfield M.D
Bealtaine titim an bháisteach go bog mín ar do pháirceanna agus go dtí gcasfar le chéile sinn arís, Go maire an Tiarna a shealbhú tú ar an dtearmann a lámh.
May the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may the Lord hold you in the palm of His hand.
Kevin
Johannes
I last met him at the London Airport about six years ago, when he was on his way to share his knowledge with Urologists all over the world, as he was wont to do.
Please convey my deepest sympathies to his next of kin whom I did not know personally.
May the turf lay lightly on this great officer and gentleman.
Lalith Perera MS, FRCS.
Consultant Urologist, Colombo, Sri Lanka
Ros Eeles and the UK GPCS Team
As many have said, John was a great teacher, lecturer, and raconteur, his presence at any meeting simply lit up the room but, most of all, his positive approach enthused each of us to go and achieve our individual goals.
On teaching ward rounds in my department, my staff and I were invariably astounded by the depth of basic scientific knowledge that John could bring to bear on the most simple case.
During his Dublin BAUS meeting, he conferred honorary life membership of that association upon me. The irony of an Irishman making a Franco-Irish Afrikaner an honorary Brit, did not escape us, and was much appreciated by John's Irish sense of humour. He will be sorely missed by all those of us who got to know, love and admire him.
RIP
Jane MacQuitty
The Times Wine Critic
A major shock and great loss for all of urology.
Peter Worth.
I had the great fortune to spend a week with him and Roger Kirby and John Dick and several others as we walked the West Highland Way in 2006 for TUF.
Most days he led the way, charging over hill and dale, all the while regaling the group with stories and tales intermixed with discussions on various urology topics in his deep baritone brogue. John and Roger were usually the first ones into the pubs that we came upon along the way. Their witty repartee entertained us all and was obviously borne out of a great affection and long friendship.
John gave me a great tip about author Ian McKewn, whose books I have come to love.
He always stopped to chat with me when our paths crossed at meetings.
His reputation as a urologist was almost beyond compare, he was a true living legend - a hackneyed but legitimate description of his impact on the field of urology. His work at the BJUI took it from a drab second tier journal to a bright vibrant place for important publications. He was an engaging witty and well informed lecturer. John and I had spoken about having him come to Detroit for a visiting professorship, but unfortunately had never finalized the plans.
Most of all, it seems he was a good and true friend to those who knew him best.
For a man with so many legacies this might be his best.
Jim
Prof John M Fitzpatrick, teacher and mentor of you it can be said "you came, you saw and you conquered". May your soul rest in perfect peace.
Elijah O. Kehinde
It is clear that he lived life to the full and made a lasting contribution to urology. He will be missed. May the late Professor John Fitzpatrick Rest in Peace. Our thoughts and best wishes are with his family.
Hamid Toussi
Typical of John to bring so many old and new friends together in passing on to 'better things'.
We go back a long way, like so many of those who give tribute and sympathy to his family. It was a real privilege to be at St Peters and the Meath when John was a young energetic rising star. Somehow he always seemed young and energetic, was a valued friend and mentor to so many people.
Life is sweet even though too short. Hard to believe we won't be seeing this great fellow again.
Heartfelt sympathy to the Fitzpatrick family.
Mike and Linda
My last major memory of being with John was having lunch prior to 12.50pm when the Earthquake struck in Christchurch. We were sitting together at a table in the conference enjoying lunch and a lively and funny conversation when the floor began to move and the building shake and the stands fall down. We rapidly left.
I heard of John's death whilst at this years Holyrood Society Meeting in the Border Country. I was devastated. We remembered him with a minutes silence and a toast to an absent friend. Fitzy as he was affectionately known will be sorely missed. Taken too soon.
We are losing a ‘giant’, the world without him will not be the same.
I had known John for many years. In fact he was my Idol during my residency days in India. I first met him in Mumbai in 1990 (he always used to remind me of the dinner arranged by Dr Ajit Phadke at Hotel Taj in Mumbai, where all the foreign faculty was made to eat in Indian style - no knife - no fork! He maintained that many Indians are skillful surgeons as they know how to use the hands while eating!)
I moved to the UK in 1992 for further training. We met at many conferences, courses and academic forums, more importantly in Dublin when I appeared for my FRCS Urol exam! He was my mentor, a great supporter and always took interest in my career.
He was on my panel at many international meetings. It was a privilege to have him on my panel at various meetings, he used to make the discusion lively, used to make new points, used to think differently and I was sure that there would be a lighter punch and humour when the discussion was a little heavier.
The last course we conducted together was at SIU meeting at Fukoka on LND in urological cancers. The course I was to conduct was at 7.30 am, I did not see John till 7.26 am, I was getting worried. Suddenly I heard a roar of laughter from the nearby escalator, and there was John along with Michael Marberger, my other faculty and good friend.
John had been to India umpteen number of times. He knew every aspect of India - the food, the culture, history and almost everything. He liked the Indian attire and got a special one stiched for himself at Nadiyad for a dinner at Dr Desai's place, he was named the Prince of India at that dinner.
Since I returned to India, he took a great interest in my career, always wished to know what I was up to and kept me busy with BJUI committements and other activities.
John, I will miss all those wonderful moments. I will cherish the times we spent, the cricket we discussed and walk at the Lodhi gardens last time we met.
I pray almighty, may his soul rest in peace.
What unexpected news of the sudden demise of this Icon of Urology with a strong character, tremendous intellect and great personality together with a sense of humour.
I saw the sad news in the BAUS website 3 days after his passing away.
The last time we met was in 2013. As usual, he was very energetic and jolly. On top of that, he looked very healthy and dynamic.
The tragic thing is that no one could say goodbye to him before he suddenly slipped away from this life as a result of massive subarachnoid haemorrhage.
He will be missed personally and professionally by urologists worldwide. His huge massive contributions to Urology and Urologists globally will be fondly remembered and missed forever.
May John Rest in Peace eternally.
Toe LWIN
Even as a young man, John exuded confidence and an unquestioned sense of self-belief, traits that served him well in realising his ambitions. After I left London at the end of 1978 to return to Australia, our paths did not cross for a number of years but I was able to observe from afar his rapid professional development so I was not at all surprised when he was appointed Editor of the BJU International. In typical fashion, John made his mark quickly, transforming the journal to become the global medium it is today. He was instrumental in fostering the emergence of the Australian and New Zealand supplement that continues to facilitate excellence in clinical practice in this part of the world as well as nurturing publishing and academic careers of our younger colleagues. I will always be grateful, too, for the forthright and unreserved support John gave FingerTip Urology to become yet another of the journal’s initiatives during his tenure at the helm.
Sadly, John’s life ended far too early and certainly, urology will not be the same with his passing.
‘Frank’ Gardiner
John was someone who always had time for all. He had that innate gift of making one feel at ease and that what one was saying was truly of interest to him.
When John was starting out on his career urology was in its infancy. Following the work of the early greats - Pyrah, Mimpriss, DI, T-W, Blandy etc. - there was still resistance amongst surgical colleagues in the UK to recognise a separate specialty. It needed a new leader to take up the challenge and build on the foundations. John was just that man. He, aided by a group of colleagues, has by dint of aspiration, inspiration and perspiration, left a huge legacy to a new generation. We owe him a huge debt of gratitude.
His family can be truly proud of an extraordinary life and an extraordinary man.
Someone described John as "larger than life". It is an oft used term, but it accurately describes John. We will never forget him.
Jean deKernion.
Jay Smith
Very great our loss and grievous, so our best and brightest leave us and it ends the age of giants, say the files.
I have always made it a point to talk to him even for a brief second whenever we bump in to each other. Last time I met him I expressed my long term desire as the president of The Sri Lanka association of urological surgeons (SLAUS) to invite him to Sri Lanka as a guest of honour at a forthcoming Annual scientific sessions for which he agreed saying that he would like to visit our beautiful island and also to met his old friend Dr Lalith Perera (the 1st Perera!) who is enjoying his retirement.
Sadly I have to just live with these fond memories of listening to his mesmerizing brilliant lectures, panel discussions and comments and keep on admiring the endless capacity of a urologist par excellence of our time.
His legend and influence will be passed on to future generations of Sri Lankan Urologists making him an eternal hero.
Prof Neville D. Perera MS;FRCS;FRCS(Ed);Dip. Urol(Lond);FCSSL
Prof/Consultant urological surgeon
Department of urology
The National Hospital of Sri Lanka, Colombo
He will be missed. It is an honor to pour many hours a week into the BJUI--the journal he loved.
John W. Davis, MD
Associate Professor of Urology
Director, Urosurgical Prostate Program
MD Anderson Cancer Center--Houston, Texas, USA
Associate Editor--BJU International
The time you won your town the race,
We chaired you through the market-place;
Man and boy stood cheering by,
And home we brought you shoulder-high.
To-day, the road all runners come,
Shoulder-high we bring you home,
And set you at your threshold down,
Townsman of a stiller town.
Smart lad, to slip betimes away
From fields where glory does not stay
And early though the laurel grows
It withers quicker than the rose.
Eyes the shady night has shut
Cannot see the record cut,
And silence sounds no worse than cheers
After earth has stopped the ears:
Now you will not swell the rout
Of lads that wore their honours out,
Runners whom renown outran
And the name died before the man.
So set, before its echoes fade,
The fleet foot on the sill of shade,
And hold to the low lintel up
The still-defended challenge-cup.
And round that early-laurelled head
Will flock to gaze the strengthless dead,
And find unwithered on its curls
The garland briefer than a girl's.
John will be sorely missed.
Howard M. Snyder, III, MD
His greatest memorial, surely, will be all of those whom he has taught in every continent and most countries. It would be easy to say, in the familiar phrase, that never shall we look upon his like again; however, let us rather add to our confidence in the future by hoping that there will be many such from the ranks of those that he trained.
David A. Goldfarb, MD
Then there were the cycling journeys where often the rides turned almost to mini races - whoever said these groups are not competitive(?) - and invariably John would be battling in the thick of things.
Too many experiences to recount here - but they have been especially poignant this past week. Such memories may fade but will remain with us.
John 'Fitzy' was a central figure in our activities and will always be with us.
I met him many times from early in my training and he was always charming and interested to know how things were going. I was very fortunate that he agreed to be on the interview panel when we interviewed Prokar for the Chair at KCL. Afterwards he provided me with some fascinating insights in to his own career development in a very understated and humble way but liberally sprinkled with quips, jokes and anecdotes.
Finally, once the professorial appointment had been confirmed and we were in a taxi together to meet Roger for dinner we had a frank discussion about how to convert a chair without upholstery to the complete article. Advice that has proved very valuable to us all at Guy's.
He also visited Guys for a couple of days as a Visiting Professor and his contribution was immense and especially with how he engaged with the trainees.
Finally, I spent some time with him at a meeting in Amsterdam last year. He was just entering his retirement and one could tell that it was a great change for him but he was going to make the most of all the opportunities that his position within the world of Urology gave him, as he displayed the last time I spoke to him at the Vintner's hall dinner in March.
It has been said of Guillaume Dupuytren that he was "First among surgeons, last among men"
Of John Fitzpatrick it should be said "First among surgeons, first among men"
Rick Popert
Guy's Hospital
London
As well as all that he achieved as a Urologist, he was a great leader amongst the community of funders, charities and foundations determined to beat cancer. He was a real friend to all of us at Prostate Cancer UK.
The last time that I was with John was when some of us working for Movember Men's Health partners had the opportunity to come together to discuss how we could do a better job of coordinating our efforts to have a bigger impact on the lives of men with prostate cancer. As ever, John was energised and energising for all of us there. He was full of enthusiasm for what we could do and frequently made sure that we did not get stuck in the problems rather than focusing on the possibilities.
It so sad to know that John will not be part of our efforts to crack prostate cancer but his untimely passing has inspired me and others to work even harder to make it happen - we owe him nothing less.
John's first day of salmon fishing on the Tweed was typical of the man. His lesson started with the head boatman at 9am and by 9.30 standing some way out in the pool both were arguing; John was near to giving up in frustration. Back on the river bank discussing the theory of Spey casting over coffee the mood improved. By 10.30 they were the best of friends and John was actually Spey casting, a fly fishing skill that can take weeks to learn.
They moved up to Dripping Rock (a narrow fast pool) and by 11.30 John had his first salmon, followed by two in the afternoon. Roger Kirby 'blanked' but that evening led the toasts to John and a remarkable day's fishing.
Sitting next to him on a transatlantic flight was a particularly enjoyable experience and made my upgrade to business class so much better (he must have been downgraded on that flight!)
A great man who has made such a tremendous impact, obviously far beyond just the urological world. RIP
If you worked for Prof and did good, you were rewarded with his loyalty and suport. (It didn't work out that way always!!) The fear factor, the awe and the awareness of the stakes, drove people to excel. 'Fitzy' as we knew him fostered innumerable Research and Urological Careers for so many trainees that passed through his Department. With his reputation and contacts it was a given that his boys would be accepted around the world in Australia, the US and The UK for fellowships with many of his best friends and Colleagues.
We have in the past and no doubt will continue in the future to have many a chat over a beer relating the innumerable 'Fitzy Stories'.
Sadly my last memory of John is that of a critically ill intubated patient on a bed in A/E in my Hospital, St Vincent's in Dublin, prior to his emergency transfer accross town to the National Neurosurgical Center in Beaumont. Sadly he passed away there the following morning. I had a brief opportunity to talk with his wife Carol, daughter Emma and sons Andrew and Gareth prior to him leaving and offer some small support.
I know all of his Trainees will join me in expressing our deep sadness at his passing. After such a Career, to be cheated of retirement and family time is very harsh. If there is a 'Urological Heaven' he's probably in it expounding on his favourite topic of prostate cancer, fine wines, teasing the trainees, urging them to get those abstracts submitted, boasting about his Bentley and his front row seat on the plane to God knows where, just generally being the larger than life and utterly unique Professor JM Fitzpatrick. May he Rest in Peace.
I will miss him! As we say in Portugal I will have "saudade".
Rest in Peace,
Carlos Rabaça, MD
Urologist
Portuguese Institute of Oncology, Coimbra
Coimbra Medical School - Coimbra University
I was shocked to hear of John's death. Even today I cannot believe it. He visited Hungary and our department, gave presentations several times. We performed operations together. He visited us at home, as well.
Once I was very disappointed at losing a position in my professional career. I told him about it and during a long journey he - the former jesuit student - gave me strength, courage, belief for the following years. I have been always grateful for his help. I will never forget him.
May God bless his memory!
John was a friend to more urologists than anyone. He was generous, funny, introspective, and intelligent in all the right ways. He was always kind and supportive to me and I value my time working with him on BJUI as a key satisfier in my career. Urology on either side of the Atlantic will never be the same, but it will forever be better for having John Fitzpatrick as one of its giants.
He played a leading role in setting up the British Urological Foundation and I enjoyed his company as a fellow Trustee. Later as Chairman of that Foundation I relied heavily on John's experience as the Chair of the Scientific Committee and in particular for the need to redirect the Foundation to the training of British and Irish Urologists outside the U.K. This has turned out to be a great success and John's foresight has to be remembered.
He thoroughly enjoyed my fine wines and my box at Cardiff's Millenium Stadium where we watched Ireland play Wales. When John appeared the "game was on". His determination to beat all traffic problems, including fog, to get to Cardiff for the kick-off is well remembered by all who attended.
John's stature and eminence in the world of Urology is there for all to see and best spoken of by all his colleagues, but to me, not of the Urological fraternity, John was simply a fine man. Always ready to help others. Determined that everything he touched should succeed. He was always stimulated by innovation. He lived life to the full and was always a pleasure to be with. He will be remembered fondly and sorely missed.
Handel Evans
Patron and ex-Chairman T.U.F.
We shall all miss him as a faithful colleague and friend.
Andrew & Shan Ball
John, accepting that on occasions, it’s good to have some help
John, where he liked to be, head and shoulders above everyone
Both socially and professionally John was a winner, he was one of life’s golden few. Next time I raise a whiskey it will be in memory of you, John. x
My sincere condolences to his family, to all urologic societies in the world.
Photo of all of us plus guides after climbing Kilimanjaro.
My love and thoughts are with his family.
We literally bumped into each other, in Japan, and again in London. I shared with him my modest professional and personal achievements. He was gracious, proud, encouraging and of course, annoyed...annoyed that I didn't take his advice and pursue a career as a real brain surgeon: a urologist.
Rest in peace sir...god bless
I will add in the links as they become available.
Kim Mammen,
Christian Medical College & Hospital, Ludhiana, Punjab, India.
John was always fascinated by the biology of prostate cancer and was so brilliant at communicating the intracies of this to others.
Sad memories!
There is a BJUI face to face interview between John FitzPatrick and Prof Heynes recorded in 2011
http://www.bjui.org/ContentFullItem.aspx?id=669&SectionType=1&title=In-conversation-with-Chris-Heyns
http://www.ascopost.com/issues/july-25,-2014/international-leader-in-urology,-professor-john-fitzpatrick,-dies.aspx
Kevin D. Blanchet "Uroscan" medical writer, BJUI Blanchet Healthcare Communications
RIP
Sam Hampson
I know what good friends you were. I was much less, but will miss his spirit as much.
Few people could ever mean so much to so many. Witness the outpouring of comment and sympathy.
I first met John in London 35 years ago and despite my colonial origins he embraced me. Together John, you and I sat on a terrace at the Sun City Hotel in SA 20 or more years ago when he cajoled the waiter to bring two more bottles of Nederburg as only the Irish in John could do. This is only one of so many fond memories I have of him.
Did he have a bad bone in his body? I defy anyone to find one.
I have lost a number of good friends recently. The product of being 70 years old. I would have loved John not to have been one of them.
Always your good friend, and with good memories,
George
http://www.bmj.com/content/349/bmj.g4742
I recommend that you read it. Some insightful observations from another urological legend John Wickham.
"We are planning a highly multidisciplinary gathering, just as John would wish, focusing on every aspect of prostate cancer from early diagnosis to advanced disease. We are putting together a faculty of National and International experts who are all linked to John in some way or other, and who will be keen to create an excellent educational event in his memory. Hopefully, this will go on to become an annual meeting commemorating John's name.
We will have a session dedicated to remembering John on Thursday late afternoon/evening and which will feature some talks on Military History, which was of course a great passion of John's. Tony Mundy, John Reynard and Culley Carson have each agreed to speak. It'll be a unique event to commemorate a unique character. Reception and dinner will follow the session.
Overall, this meeting is being convened by John's colleagues at the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital and University College Dublin but it is intended that the conference will always have a strong all Ireland and International flavour [main organizing group; Kiaran O'Malley - Urology, Bill Watson -Translational medicine, Michael Maher - Radiation Oncology, John McCaffrey - Medical Oncology]. Most importantly it carries the strong support of John's family also".
We do hope that many of you will be able to join us for this unique and very special occasion.
http://theoncologist.alphamedpress.org/content/20/1/e1?etoc
I’m sure there will be many stories shared about John at the conference in Dublin. He showed that life is for living and he leaves a wonderful legacy. We will never see the like again.
Joe O’Sullivan, Queen’s University Belfast
My wife and I spent a lot of time discussing life and sharing our feelings as well as some great food during this visit. We could not do it again now in 2015 as we did then, because of the current unstable local political situation. I am posting pictures from the visit which was organized by our local host to a very famous archeological center.
The plane taking us back to Karachi in the evening arrived late. We waited for it all evening in the pitch darkness (electricity cuts were frequent in this country). My wife and I had hilarious moments with him and we will never forget his love of life and his very special kindness to us both.
John, we, and international urology, miss you badly.
While I am writing, all our sympathies go out to to the people and climbers of Nepal after the earthquake there yesterday. John, accompanied us to the Himalaya for a two week trek in Mustang to raise almost half a million pounds for The Urology Foundation and I am posting a photo of him arriving at the beginning of the trek on a Yeti Airlines aeroplane.
Accordingly my colleagues and I at the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, and University College, Dublin were very proud to host a very successful Inaugural John Fitzpatrick Irish Prostate Cancer Conference at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin in late April.
We convened a highly multidisciplinary and International faculty who were all linked to John in some way and who created an excellent educational event in his memory, and focused on every aspect of prostate cancer from early diagnosis to advanced disease. A link to an excellent and detailed report of the meeting is as follows:
http://trendsinmenshealth.com/reports/a-life-in-the-fast-lane-the-inaugural-john-fitzpatrick-international-prostate-cancer-conference
Finally, the provisional dates for the next John Fitzpatrick Irish Prostate Cancer Conference are 21 - 22 April 2016. See you there!
Attached is the full information pack and the link to sign up is below:
http://www.actionforcharity.co.uk/eventdetailsnew2.php/urlsearch/TUF-Cycle-Vietnam-to-Cambodia-2017
We would really appreciate it if you were able to forward this information pack onto anyone you think may be interested in joining the TUF team. TUF was founded with the help of John Fitzpatrick and it is a charity that always had a very special place in his heart.
http://www.actionforcharity.co.uk/eventdetailsnew2.php/urlsearch/TUF-Cycle-Vietnam-to-Cambodia-2017.
Do join us. See you in Vietnam!
http://trendsinmenshealth.com/video/john-fitzpatrick-1948-2014/
I have just found a few more photos to add to it. Hoping to hit the 50,000 views watershed before too long!
Please note that all submitted comments will be reviewed by the BJUI Web Team before they are considered for publishing on the site. Comments may take up to 48 hours to go live. If you have made a comment which has not appeared live after this time and you wish to discuss this matter further, please contact us.