Richard Turner-Warwick CBE MSc, MCh (Oxon), DM.(Oxon), DSc.(Hon NY), FRCP, FRCS, FRCOG, FACS, FRACS (Hon), FACS (Hon)
Richard Turner-Warwick, now retired, but in good health, was one of the giants of British urology and is, quite literally, the Father of reconstructive urology, both nationally and internationally. A brilliant surgeon, teacher and writer, he managed to inspire a great many urologists around the world. He also restored quality of life to countless patients from many continents who had suffered traumatic or neoplastic injury to their genitals or lower urinary tract. In his honour we have organized a meeting on reconstructive urology, kindly supported by The Urology Foundation (TUF), in Glasgow on Saturday 12th October 2014, immediately in advance of the SIU meeting in the same city. This blog is designed to publicise this meeting, and also provide an opportunity for those that worked with and for Richard to post their memories and reminiscences of the great man. Please do post a comment, and also join us in Glasgow at what will certainly be an exceptional day.
Biography
Born in 1925, Richard Turner-Warwick was educated at Bedales School – at Oxford University and at The Middlesex Hospital Medical School in London. At Oxford he took an honours degree in Natural Science.
He was captain of the Oriel College Boat Club, rowed in the 1944, 1945 Oxford Crews and won the Oxford and Cambridge Boat Race in 1946 when he was President of the OUBC. His MSc thesis was on Neuro-Anatomy.
During his pre-clinical training at The Middlesex Hospital he obtained the Senior Broderip Scholarship and a number of other Medals and Prizes – qualifying in 1949. From 1949 until 1960, mostly at The Middlesex Hospital, he had an unusually extensive specialist training in internal medicine and pathology – and then in abdominal, thoracic, gynecological, and plastic surgery. He trained in urological surgery with Sir Eric Riches and with Sir David Innes Williams at the Institute of Urology in London.
He obtained his FRCS in 1954, his MRCP in 1955, his Oxford Doctorate of Medicine in 1957 and his Oxford Mastership of Surgery in 1962. He was able to visit many urological centres in America as the Comyns Berkley Travelling Fellow – becoming a Senior Resident in Urology at the Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Centre in New York. He was appointed a Consultant General Surgeon to The Middlesex Hospital in 1960 – one of six, with additional charge of the Thyroid Clinic. His outpatient assistant at this time was Deborah Doniach, the pioneer of clinical auto-immunity – her treatment of Hashimoto’s lymphadenoid goitre with thyroxine led to its shrinkage so that decompression-thyroidectomy no longer provided the control histological material she needed – it was for this purpose that he developed his trephine biopsy instrument.
He took over the Urological Department at The Middlesex Hospital when Sir Eric retired in 1963. He created a pioneering urodynamic unit as an integral part of his routine clinical service – synchonously combining video-cysto-urethrography with measurement of pressure and flow voiding dynamics.
Since about 1975 he confined his personal surgical interest and practise to Functional Reconstruction – he was additionally appointed to the staff of St Peter’s Urological Hospitals in London and also an Honorary Visiting Urological Surgeon to the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney in 1978 where he operated for three weeks each year until 1987. His main interest and reputation at that time was in reconstruction of the male urethra.
He was elected a Hunterian Professor of the Royal College of Surgeons in 1977, later serving on the Council of this and also that of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists. He was President of the British Association of Urological Surgeons 1982-1984. Among his many distinctions he was given the Victor Bonney prize of the RCOG; in 1987, the Valentine Gold Medal of the New York Academy of Medicine in 1991, the Gordon Watson Medal of the RCS in 1992, the Spence Medal of the American Association of Genito-Urinary Surgeons in 1997 and the William Didusch award of the for medical art in 2002.
He was elected to FACS (Hon). in 1997, to FRACS (Hon) in 1981, to elite Fellowship of the Urological Society of Australia in 1988 the Honorary Fellowship of the American Association of Genito-Urinary Surgeons in 2002. He was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Science in New York in 1988. During the 40 years between 1965 and 2005 he undertook more than 300 operating surgical teaching visits – mostly in America, Australia, New Zealand but also in Europe and the UK.
The Genesis of Urethral Reconstructive Surgery over the Last 50 Years
In Honour of Richard Turner-Warwick
Friday 10th – Saturday 11th October 2014
Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons, Glasgow
Friday 10th October
Afternoon Arrival
19:00 Dinner – with reflections by attendees
Royal College of Surgeons & Physicians, Glasgow
Saturday 11th October
09:00 Welcome and Introduction
Christopher Chapple & Roger Kirby
09.05 A Lifetime’s Experience of Urethral Surgery
Richard Turner-Warwick
09:15 Genesis of Anterior Urethral Surgery: From Scrotum to Oral Mucosa
Jack McAninch
(15 minutes talk, with 5 minutes questions and discussion)
09:35 Developments in Bladder Reconstruction
Anthony Stone
(15 minutes talk, with 5 minutes questions and discussion)
09:55 Anastomotic Urethroplasty: To Transect The Urethra Or Not? The Heineke Mikulicz Approach
Julian Shah
(15 minutes talk, with 5 minutes questions and discussion)
10:15 Oral Mucosa and Beyond
Richard Inman
(15 minutes talk, with 5 minutes questions and discussion)
10:35 Effective Management of Lichen Sclerosis
Sanjay Kulkarni
(15 minutes talk, with 5 minutes questions and discussion)
10:55 Break for Morning Coffee
11:15 Reflections on a Lifetime’s Practice
James Wong
(15 minutes talk, with 5 minutes questions and discussion)
11:35 Lessons Learned From the Use of Stents
Christopher Chapple
(15 minutes talk, with 5 minutes questions and discussion)
11:55 Penile Surgery
Culley Carson
(15 minutes talk, with 5 minutes questions and discussion)
12:15 Hypospadias
Patrick Duffy
(15 minutes talk, with 5 minutes questions and discussion)
12:35 Break for Lunch
13:30 Difficult Retrieval Surgery
Tony Mundy
(15 minutes talk, with 5 minutes questions and discussion)
13:50 Colonic Mucosal Graft Ventral Onlays Utilizing the TEM Transanal Approach
Leonard Zinman
(15 minutes talk, with 5 minutes questions and discussion)
14:10 Development of Contemporary Management of Pelvic Fracture Urethral Distraction Injury
George Webster
(15 minutes talk, with 5 minutes questions and discussion)
14:30 Posterior Urethral Reconstruction Following Radical Prostate Surgery: Minimally Invasive Approaches to the Posterior Urethra
Roger Kirby
(15 minutes talk, with 5 minutes questions and discussion)
14:50 Round Table Discussion
All speakers
What do we do well? What don’t we do so well? What needs to be developed for the future? Who should carry out surgery? How should they be trained? Is there a minimum number of procedures somebody should do per year? How should we assess outcomes? (45 minutes)
15:35 Summary of meeting (10 minutes)
15:45 Meeting Closes
Numerous patients have benefitted from the concepts which he introduced in this field, notwithstanding his contribution to the development of video urodynamics and the surgical concepts that he introduced.
This is going to be an opportunity where we can honour Richard for this contribution and it will also represent a state of the art review of the field of urethral surgery in 2014.
I'm an ST6 trainee in South West interested in urethral reconstruction. Just wanting to check the trainees can attend the meeting? The programme looks great!
Sam Hampson
And in response to Aditya's comments above, TUF is also pleased to confirm that there are ten free places to trainee urologists who register to attend (contact the organisers).
To be honest, I cannot imagine where my life would be without his influence and help. It began when I was an RSO at the Institute of Urology in London in the early 1970’s. My rotations with him showed me that there was a higher level of thoughtfulness, decision making and particularly of surgical technique and skill. He demonstrated, and I hope that I learned from him, a calmness in surgery, an enjoyment for what he was doing and an expectation for success and a refusal to accept failure as an outcome.
He was a benevolent friend. As a young RSO living in London with 3 young children he recognized the difficulties and he insisted, unasked, that I accept what was then a substantial ‘loan’ to help. He has always refused to accept repayment! When my time at the Institute came to an end in 1975 he candidly informed me that as a ‘colonial’ my chances for a future in the UK were limited. At that time there were many ‘time expired’ UK senior registrars waiting for opportunities to open for consultant appointments. He suggested that I go to America. He not only suggested but he delivered. During a St Peters clinic he called James F Glenn at Duke University in the USA and organized my fellowship which started my career.
From that point on, I relied on a clinical foundation that he demonstrated to me. I taught and expected my subsequent 30 years of Fellows to try to achieve what I knew were his expectations for competence and expertise in surgery.
There were many other areas in which I believe RTW influenced my life. In particular my membership in the prestigious AAGUS, and being awarded the St Pauls Medal by BAUS in 2003.
I hope that it my own career I have had even a fraction of the influence on others that he had on me.
I would like take this opportunity to share some of Richard's famous apothegms -
Place your facts in one hand, your fairies in the other and do not go round shaking hands with yourself
Beware of special arrangements
After nearly 25 years as a consultant, I can easily recognise the profound wisdom in the above. I have, of course, shared them at every opportunity, with my own trainees
What I remember most about RTW’s mentorship is his kindness and interest in me as a person. He loaned me his car and always was ready to provide film for me to record my adventures. I really owe an immense amount to RTW and I cannot express it adequately in this blog. I wish I could be present at the meeting.
Warm regards,
Howard M. Snyder, III, MD
It wasn’t at all difficult in the case of Dame Margaret, who would be proposed by the chief of pulmonology. She was well-known in the world of medicine, later to become head of the British Medical society, and her selection by the committee proceeded unchallenged and unanimously. In contrast, though Richard was equally prominent, his fame was more limited to the urology community. Recognizing this in the committee’s discussions that preceded the initial vote from among the candidates who had been proposed, I cast my vote to create a run-off from which I was then able to gain a majority of votes for Richard and assure his selection. Jim Glenn was very pleased (as was I).
At the time of commencement and the event, Richard joined us as visiting professor and enchanted the faculty and residents with his knowledge, his wit, and his surgical talents. He tackled several reconstructive cases of “impossible” urethral strictures, and afterwards gave me several of his specially-designed surgical dissection instruments.
The commencement exercises during which Richard and Dame Margaret were awarded their honorary degrees by Jim Glenn were flawless. I had the pleasure of presenting Richard for his award.
That weekend we visited the country home of the pulmonologist who had sponsored Dame Margaret. Richard went wind-surfing, took us sailing, and regaled all of us with delightful conversation and anecdotes. Having known Richard only for his writings and reputation in the world of urology, I now came to appreciate the reasons for his legendary celebrity through his knowledge and ground-breaking contributions, enjoy him as a person with diverse interests and talents, and admire both Richard and Dame Margaret for their special partnership and achievements that underscored their respected position in the world of medicine. Both Esther and I are grateful for having had this unique experience and the wonderful privilege of knowing them.
Appointed as Richard Turner Warwick’s houseman – or RTW as he was known on the firm in 1968 – I quickly realized I was working for a master surgeon.
His assessment of patients, detailing what was to be done inspired confidence, while watching him operate was to watch an artist at work. His operation notes were beautifully illustrated reflecting the saying ‘-a picture paints a thousand words’.
Reconstructive surgery in Urology was in its infancy and combined with his plastic surgical experience – no part of the GU tract was beyond innovation, Culp pyeloplasties, caecocystoplasties and urethroplasties were his stock in trade - attracting surgeons from across the globe to watch him operate. His surgical instruments, of which there were many, were not only novel but a source of amusement to us especially the diathermy forceps, nicknamed ‘Tweedledee’ and 'Tweedledum’.
His work with Professor Deborah Doniach has been mentioned but as a patient I can also attest to his skills as a thyroid surgeon.
On election to the Council of the Royal College of Surgeons in 1998, I was introduced to the Council Club by RTW who recalled that, as his houseman, I had the temerity to ask for two weeks off to get married. On my return from honeymoon he remarked “My, how suntanned you are!”
Is it any wonder we loved working for him?
Lord (Bernie) Ribeiro
RTW laid the foundations for much of the reconstructive urology we practice today and his foresight , vision and technique in this area would be hard to develop and reproduce today .
I and many others truly thank RTW for his contribution to world urology and wish him all the best for the coming meeting in Glasgow
There are a number of special people among the “greats” of our profession. Some stand out as interesting “characters” in addition to their renowned expertise. It might be their flair for life, superb teaching, ability to command an audience, surgical prowess, and/or their trainees who carry on their scientific lessons. There are not many who have special gifts in all these areas. During my career I would say that Willett Whitmore, Jr., Harry Spence, Pat Walsh, John Fitzpatrick, Innis Williams, Joseph Kaufman, Don Skinner, Andy Novick, Tony Mundy, Roger Kirby, and Chris Woodhouse are just a few who come to mind. Clearly those who read this will add many more names. Richard TW absolutely fits in with this crowd. As a resident I recall learning how to “fix” a membranous urethral stricture using his now famous technique. I have always been impressed with his lectures whether at the AUA, AAGUS, BAUS or at the Australia/NZ meeting. Of course he was always there and surrounded by his colleagues and trainees eager to bask in his glow and gain some special tricks garnered by years of dedication to his subspecialty. If there is a stereotype associated with the British professor it would include that peculiar accent, command of the English language, stylish apparel, and yes, enjoyment of the “toddy”. Check. TW scores well on all of these attributes. He is one of my urology role models.
Mark Soloway
It was Richard's idea to instigate The St Paul's Medal, an award that is held in the highest regard by all major international urologists; those who have received the Medal know that they have climbed a peak that few others have reached. This was Richard's unselfish way of demonstrating the respect that he had for other major contributors to world urology.
Since those early days, I have seen and interacted with Richard frequently both in the US and UK. As the father of reconstructive urology, I have learned and discussed many complex issues with him over the years.
Richard's expertise and reputation have been well discussed above, but I would like to add that he is also a wonderful man with outstanding people skills and a knack to make colleagues comfortable. I shall always value my many interactions with Richard Turner-Warwick.
It was here that RTW did most of his private work. I was the Resident Medical Officer, for a 6 month period whilst preparing for the English surgical exams. Most of the duties were ward work but they were, fortunately, on the light side. This gave me the opportunity to spend time in OR assisting RTW with his complex reconstructions - that were more akin to origami than any of the surgery that I had been exposed to so far. It was this unusual creative element that, I believe, was the catalyst that helped me choose urology as a career. I shall remain eternally grateful.
When I was appointed RTW's ward sister in 1974, little did I realise how much my life was going to change. For 7 years I worked with him and never failed to admire his amazing awareness of all those around him on the ward and in the hospital, as well as his wonderful communication skills with everyone, especially when he did his famous rounds on a Friday afternoon inevitably running into early evening sessions! No one minded as he made everyone feel that they were special and that he had turned up just to see them personally and they had as much time as they wanted! The natural anxieties of the forthcoming surgical procedures were dismissed calmly by this generosity of giving time in explanation until all were reassured. Life was fun too, with his wonderful sense of humour and ability to make everyone feel relaxed. He always entered into the life of the ward and it was known through the Middlesex that to work on RTW's ward was a privilege, and an experience not to be missed! Christmas saw him carving the turkey and giving out the presents to the patients in true style year after year until the dreaded plated meals arrived and put an end to the tradition.
He, with Dame Margaret were responsible for supporting and guiding me into Medicine which had always been a pipe dream and having been a doctor for 27 years I look back and couldn't have had a better start with their outstanding support both then and over the years.
One could never encapsulate all the attributes of such a special man.
Thank you Richard and Margaret.
Urethral strictures - managed by 6 weekly dilatation by a junior registrar on Saturday mornings. Now treated by urethroplasty. Frequency, urgency and nocturia - must be due to a big prostate even in those whose prostate was small (or hadn't even got one!). Now investigated with urodynamics, bladder neck dyssynergia considered, diagnosis based management. Bad bladder problems - managed by ileal conduit or catheter. Now reconstructed by 'take it all to bits and put it back together again'. Inadequate instruments - managed by acceptance. Now managed by working with manufacturers to make better ones. Acloxia (as above) - managed by operating all night. Now the realisation that it is not a good idea and surgeons are taught to tell the time.
I am sure that others could cite many more examples. I believe these are a much greater legacy to urology than his teaching of us individuals - that which he taught us now is standard practice and has stood the test of time.
He along with Euan Milroy as shown in the picture just above were great mentors to me when I was their senior registrar.
I intend to publish a video copy of the academic event on the web following our meeting, which will provide a comprehensive and up to date overview of current practice in urethral surgery.
Well, we had a wonderful time together for many years, precious years and unforgettable time. Many other Urologists who owe RTW much came through the department. Chris C amongst than. I was fortunate indeed to have RTW on my side, where he still remains.
I apologize for not being part of this celebration dedicated to the recognition of your extraordinary contribution. You are essentially the beginning of this discipline and thousands of patients with previously non fixable pathology are now living normal lives throughout the planet.
All The Best,
Len Z
How can any of us adequately thank you for your teaching and inspirational guidance so generously given. As a trainee gynaecologist with an interest in incontinence but disappointment in the poor results achieved by my specialty I had the incredible good fortune to be sent to you by George Pinker. You took me into your team and it is no exaggeration to say that this experience changed and shaped my career in medicine.
The time spent in the basement of the Middlesex with my friend and colleague David Farrar under the guidance of yourself and Buck was exciting and stimulating as well as being enormous fun. It also enabled me to forge links with urological colleagues which were invaluable for the rest of my career. When I was put on the staff at the Middlesex you so generously took me into your rooms to join yourself and Euan. There are many memories from that time, but I still cannot understand how you managed to work so hard on apparently three continents at the same time! I remember well arriving at the rooms one morning and seeing you leaving for Heathrow en route to the USA, on entering the rooms I found Thelma Rondell trying to explain to a gathering of people from the Middle East that they could not wait for you in the waiting room as you would be delayed for some time!
On another occasion I finished my list at the Middlesex at about 8 PM and emerged from the theatre thinking that I had completed a days work, however another patient was being wheeled into another theatre and when I enquired about this I was told that Mr Turner Warwick was just about to start another urethral complex reconstruction.
Just a few fond memories of days past and the privilege that I feel to have been a colleague and friend to a generous man who has made such a great contribution to our profession.
With fondest best wishes to you and Margaret
yours John.( an ex ape with shaven arms)
TW is not only father of functional reconstructive urology,his place is amongst all time greats!
In 1983-84 I was training under Mr Michael Heal in the Leighton hospital at Crew. Mr Heal was trained by TW. Mr Heal would tell us stories of TW's extraordinary surgical skills. I was lucky to be Richard's first assistant in the Middlesex hospital as a locum registrar in 1986.Roger Kirby was the SR and Chris Chapple was the fellow. Whenever I asked Richard,a question during urethroplasty,he would stop surgery and explain for 20 min.He called hypotesive anaesthesia by Dr Pallister as Palliesthesia. In India I was fortunate to develop urethral reconstruction as my speciality and am happy to tell you that most Indian urologists are very skilful in performing urethroplasties.
See you in Glasgow.
Sanjay Kulkarni
What an absolute privillage to have worked with you all those years ago, first as a staff nurse and then a sister for 8 years on John Astor Ward, just after Janie left to undertake her medical career.
You were incredibly patient, kind and supportive with such a young inexperienced sister, and yet such a iconic pioneer in your field. To watch your surgical techniques was a triumph and it all had to be done by 'Gin Time' of course! although I think Gin Time was quite late on occasions.
The patients were in awe and incredibly lucky to have had the benefit of surgery under your care, when they were so often in such a desperate situation.
I wish you a wonderful day and congratulate you on all that you have achieved, you are truely unique.
Best wishes to yourself and Margaret
Liz x
Richard established the Urodynamic Clinic at the Middlesex Hospital in the late 1960’s to further the understanding of clinical problems from a functional standpoint and enable informed decision-making. It was a very stimulating multidisciplinary environment with radiologist Graham (Buck) Whiteside, and weekly clinical review sessions with robust discussion among the urologists, gynaecologists and overseas visitors contributing. I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to be Urology Research Fellow at the Middlesex in 1971-2 following on from the first Fellow, Patrick Bates. Derek Griffiths, a physicist, was a regular visitor to the Unit while working on his thesis on hydrodynamics in elastic tubes at Exeter University.
Richard traveled widely to Australia and NZ as well as USA and Europe and other parts, sharing his understanding and surgical skills. He would arrive after a 26 hour flight from UK, get off the plane and immediately wanted to review the cases we had collected to seek his advice and surgical skills. He did not allow himself the luxury of taking time to recover from jet lag.
Richard and Dame Margaret were very generous to me too. They offered our young family the use of their holiday house in Studland on the south coast, with use of the laser yacht. When I returned from NZ to London to write up the PhD thesis, he and Margaret invited me to stay in their home in Highgate for 6 weeks, and loaned me a car, while both gave valuable advice on the writing up.
Many of us remember with gratitude and often considerable affection, the training we received from our surgical chiefs during our apprenticeship, but rarely thanked them adequately for this, as mentioned by Richard in the Prologue to his book on Functional Reconstruction of the Urinary Tract and Gynaeco-Urology. Thanks to Chris and Roger for arranging this occasion, and providing an opportunity to thank you.
There are surgeons, good surgeons and masters - RTW was a master and amongst everything else, his design of instruments and retractors made life so much easier - it somehow encapsulated his whole approach.
I first met him as Senior Registrar representative on BAUS Council in 1981 and since then, he and Dame Margaret have remained good friends - a relationship I value enormously. He has been extraordinarily kind and generous to me over the years and whilst President of BAUS.
Others have written anecdotes, but I flew to Vancouver with him on the way to an RSM Winter Meeting and sat next to him - he worked solidly for 9 hours on his textbook of Gynaeco Urology, whilst we all slept and ate, an example of his ability to concentrate solely on the task in hand. On another date, he famously told my rather voluble anaesthetist to shut up - something he never forgot!
I am absolutely delighted that this meeting has been arranged in his honour and to recognise his gigantic contribution to Urology. Thank you, Richard.
A man of his standing generates many stories. I remember starting a TURP on his huge afternoon list. Richard bowled in unexpectedly early and I apologised for starting his TURP. He replied that he didnt mind my starting but did mind my not having finished! Happy days!
Thank you Richard
Others have spoken of his great kindness and generosity - this infused his whole unit at The Middlesex, the most friendly and happy workplace I have ever experienced, largely thanks to his influence. Always late for everything but always with the most disarming explanations. In fact it was his enthusiasm to discuss, explain and advise in such a relaxed and easy manner that resulted in this "acloxia". A 24 hour day was just not long enough.
We all owe Richard and Margaret a huge debt of gratitude for their continuing kindness, generosity and friendship and the meeting in Glasgow, so kindly organised by Chris and Roger, is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate this.
Others have mentioned some of Richard’s admirable personal traits but, for me, special mention also must be made of his championing of those around him, of which I am but one of many beneficiaries. I recall clearly Richard regularly expressing his sincere appreciation for the skill of his anaesthetist at St Paul’s at the time, John Samuel, who would manage the most difficult cases so smoothly, by commenting genuinely at the end of the session “super anaesthetic John “. Richard’s generous acknowledgement of those around him extended to beyond those in medicine and nursing, recognising the skill and devotion of the many talented members of the Institute’s staff. ‘Bart’ Bartholomew, with his exceptional photographic skills, and Freda Wadsworth whose medical illustrative brilliance remains second to none, warrant particular mention in this regard. Richard has always been extremely proud of Dame Margaret and her many achievements and would invariably deflect praise directed to him by lauding his better half, then Professor Margaret Turner-Warwick.
Following my return to Australia, Richard continued his unstinting support in many ways, notably flying in for a day or so to operate on complex lower urinary tract reconstructive problems, free of charge to the patients and hospital, and to provide educational sessions for local urologists. Richard, your legacy in terms of innovation, support for others and overall generosity are outstanding at a global level. I am so appreciative of your mentoring, encouragement and enduring friendship.
I am sitting here looking at the Volume of the Urologic Clinics of North America on Urodynamics which he orchestrated with Graeme Whiteside in 1979 and at the masterful text which he authored with Chris Chapple on Functional Reconstruction of the Urinary Tract and Gynaeco-Urology. It is impossible to quantitate the contributions of "RTW" to the the evaluation, diagnosis and management of lower urinary tract and pelvic disorders and to reconstructive surgery. There is no other word than "Master" to describe the way that he is able to organize his thoughts and express them precisely. I learned by observation his art of taking clinical observations, putting them together with established anatomic, physiologic and pharmacological facts , and formulating hypotheses , usually correct, about "how things worked" and how to correct them when they went wrong. It would be impossible to estimate the number of us who have benefited from his thinking. He made much of an entire field simple, yet precise. His gift of doing this calls to mind the quote from Einstein, "Any intelligent fool can make things bigger and more complex...it takes a touch of genius and a lot of courage to move in the opposite direction".
Richard and Janie
The lectures from many greats of reconstructive urology will make great viewing when they appear online.
The contribution of RTW is astounding; his instruments truly innovative and his generosity inspiring. It was clear to see from the tributes of true world leaders in our field, how RTW shaped the future of reconstructive urology.
I am eternally grateful for the opportunity to attend this occasion and celebrate the contributions of a master.
Chris Hillary
Sheffield, UK
In the cut and thrust of Meetings and Conferences it can seem as though we are poles apart in our views. It can take an event like this, when we are celebrating the achievements of an exceptional person who made such contributions to patient care and to passing on his experiences and helping the next generation improve even further, to realise that we are all at the same point of the compass.
Mixing with and listening to the talks, discussions, tributes and reflections of so many talented people talking about another in such a generous fashion was inspiring, and reminded me what a good choice it was to became a urologist.
I was lucky enough to be the registrars' representative on BAUS Council in 1988 when RTW was the President of BAUS and it was great to see how he managed the Associations affairs so capably and encouraged all around him to strive to achieve their best.
I was lucky enough to get him to come to Taunton in the early 1990s where he reconstructed two of our very complex patients with his classic - 'take it to bits and put it together' technique (TITBAPIT) - a master at work. Many thanks.
It has given me great professional pride to be able to apply Richard's principles of functional reconstruction in my own practice in California and have been able to pass this knowledge on to my residents and fellows.
Thank you Richard, for the surgical foundations I have used to develop my career in the US.
And thanks again to Chris and Roger for organizing such and excellent and worthwhile meeting
Dear Sir,
It has been an honour for me and the SIU to be associated with this celebration of your career and to have awarded you the SIU Distinguished Career Award during the SIU Congress in Glasgow.
There are very few people who reach the status of «Legend» during their lifetime, yet you are among them. Your contributions to so many fields of urology have, and will continue, to impact generations of urologists. You are worthy of every one of the numerous messages of esteem, praise and friendship which have been bestowed upon you. Bravo for this long and outstanding career.
Luc Valiquette
SIU president
Was glad to see that Roger and Chris were able to insert some of the photos I took during the celebratory dinner and the following day's meeting. Also, seeing Richard honoured (a third "u") by the SIU was so very enjoyable, and richly deserved.
I believe the evening's celebration was greatly enriched by the vignettes presented by Richard's colleagues. It displayed not only the UK wit (so much envied by us "Yanks") but the great admiration and gratitude Richard's colleagues had for him. And Richard (and Dame Margaret) seemed greatly to enjoy this.
As Richard mentioned at his acceptance of the SIU award: This was a better way to celebrate one's achievements than to have it appear in one's obituary.
Live on, Richard and Dame Margaret, for many more happy and healthy years.
Michael J. Droller, M.D.
What a wonderful occasion in Glasgow, it was such a pleasure to be with you and Margaret and to hear the richly deserved tributes to your life.
Your contributions are recognised not only by your friends but also by the wider scientific community. As was said, you founded functional urology, a huge contribution. This is testament to both your personal and professional qualities. As an individual you are have not been bound by accepted thinking but have explored new ideas with your students, that is us. You have always been generous of your time and prepared to discuss the theories and practice of urology.
As an excellent technical surgeon your patients received added benefit because you valued the functional outcome as highly as an acceptable anatomic endpoint, and adhered to the engineering maxim that “Form must follow function”
Thank you for your contributions to our lives and therefore to our patients well-being.
The formal gathering was elegant and rekindled the camaraderie that is felt by those who trained with or were strongly influenced by RTW. The comments made that evening were all heart-felt and reflected the true reverence in which he is still held.
The following day demonstrated how the breadth and depth of his influence is remembered. He codified the field of urethroplasty and developed procedures performed today. He introduced the concept of functional urology, supported by his enthusiasm for urodynamic evaluation, and extrapolated this to all fields of lower tract reconstruction, including bladder reconstruction. And, he described techniques to reconstruct all parts of the urinary tract. The only area of reconstruction that we did not discuss and yet was a part of his major contribution was that of uro-gynecology. Throughout, he raised expectations of what we should expect as our functional outcomes.
As I reflect on his influence I remember also what I took away from my time with him. His surgery was always impeccable. He had an economy of motion and an unhurried but efficient progress through the case where anatomy and particularly fascial planes were of paramount importance and where minimal blood loss and a clean operative field were mandatory. I tried to live to and teach these precepts, but never quite emulated.
It was truly a memorable weekend!
Receiving the BAUS /RTW’s ‘St Pauls’ medal from him in 2003
The symposium - The genesis of urethroplasty was wonderful
A comprehensive review of the development and advancement in urethral surgery.
Through my training I have heard his name from my many mentors who held Professor Turner-Warwick in huge regard. I was impressed by the amazing stories about training under RTW. I was taught to use numerous instruments carrying his name (they are not so easy to find in the US). For years I was hunting for his textbook on Functional Reconstruction which I was able to buy without taking another mortgage. I never thought I would have a chance to meet the Master in person!
Once again, I would like to thank the organizers, Dr. Kirby and Dr. Chapple for this memorable and inspirational event.
I met Margaret for the first time, what a charming lady!
