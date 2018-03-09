Rate this article:















Search engine optimization (SEO) is an essential step in the compilation of your paper. Before your article is published online it is essential to ensure that your article is prepared for the real world – the digital world – and can be found easily by potential readers. Employing SEO can leverage the visibility of your paper so that it has a better chance of being at the top of search results, and, therefore, a better chance of being read and even cited.

BJUI and Wiley do everything they can to optimize the online platform so that search engines can easily crawl and index content and actively promote the journal and featured content in a crowded online space. However, you, the author, have ultimate control over the discoverability of content at the article level by ensuring you follow some basic rules.

So what do you need to do? The most important parts of your article to consider are the title and the abstract. For both you need to select appropriate key words (i.e. search terms) and use them frequently and appropriately. This shouldn’t be a completely daunting process or even that much additional work. It’s really about being more mindful of how users will search and find the published version online.

Your title should catch the attention of readers, but it also serves as a way to introduce the main point of your article. Consider the introductory paragraph of your article and create a title from there. Your title shouldn’t be bland, but it can’t be misleading and it does need to include key words. Where you can, ensure these key words are located at the front of the title.

In your abstract use key words as an extra boost to your SEO practices. Abstracts are usually just a few hundred words, so putting the keywords in two or three times makes sense when you input the key words naturally.

Of course, you should consider all of this before submitting your article to BJUI, but of your article gets past initial peer review and you are asked to make revisions you may also be asked to look this again. The revision request email will include a PDF attached that provides some tips in a clear infographic – or you can click on the picture below to download the PDF now.

Prokar Dasgupta Editor-in-Chief

Scott Millar Managing Editor