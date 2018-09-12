logo


September 2018 – about the cover

12 Sep 2018
by Admin

September 2018 – about the cover




This issue’s Article of the Month is Retzius‐sparing robot‐assisted radical prostatectomy using the Revo‐i robotic surgical system, carried out by a team from Seoul, Korea.

The cover shows one of the buildings of Yonsei University, the oldest university in Korea, founded in 1885 and named after the two colleges of which it is formed: Yonhi College and Severance Union Medical College. It offers graduate,  postgraduate and doctorate courses in Korean or English.

 

 

