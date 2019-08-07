07 Aug 2019
#BJUI
, #BladderCancer
, #blcsm
, aotw 07-08-19
, Article of the Week
, bladder-preservation therapy
, chemoradiotherapy
, infographic
, MIBC
, muscle-invasive bladder cancer
, partial cystectomy
, pathological response
, tetramodal therapy
, visual abstract
by Admin
Visual abstract: Selective tetramodal bladder‐preservation therapy, incorporating induction chemoradiotherapy and consolidative partial cystectomy with pelvic lymph node dissection for MIBC
30 views
See more infographics
Please note that all submitted comments will be reviewed by the BJUI Web Team before they are considered for publishing on the site. Comments may take up to 48 hours to go live. If you have made a comment which has not appeared live after this time and you wish to discuss this matter further, please contact us.