These are coronal slices of a contrast CT. The left kidney appears normal. The right kidney appears grossly hydronephrotic with a grossly dilated ureter to the bladder. There is a large stone in the distal ureter.

What does this image show in this 92-year-old man?

How would you manage this incidental finding?

An assessment of co-morbities and fitness for surgery is required. This had actually been present many years ago on a CT scan and has remained asymptomatic. A renogram will not be helpful in this situation with no functioning renal tissue seen. A choice of surveillance or nephroureterectomy was offered. In a younger patient surgical intervention should be favoured. This gentleman chose surveillance.