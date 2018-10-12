1. This shows a graft being sutured into place over a catheter following the stricturotomy.

1. Following on from last week, what has now been done to this lady with a urethral stricture who has undergone stricturotomy?

2. What graft may be used?

2. Buccal mucosal graft is commonly used as it is hairless, designed for moist environments, is impermeable to urine, has antibacterial properties and is elastic. It can be harvested relatively easily with minimal donor site complications. Alternatives that have been described for female urethroplasty are vaginal, labial minora, or lingual grafts.