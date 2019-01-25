A1. This is a CT urogram (so taken in the excretory phase)

Q1. What type of radiological study is this?

Q2. What abnormality can be seen on the imaging?

A2. The right kidney is displaced anteriorly by a peri-nephric collection. Contrast is leaking from the urinary collecting system to the perinephric collection suggestive of urinoma. There is also a small renal mass in the lower pole of the left kidney, likely a small incidental renal carcinoma.