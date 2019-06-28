Axial CT slice shows a dilated left ureter. There is a calcification in the bladder.

1. What is shown in the left-hand image?

2. What is shown in the right-hand image?

Show answer

This is a delayed phase axial slice confirming a dilated distal ureter with a ureterocele. The stone – looking suspended in the bladder on the 1st image is in this ureterocele.