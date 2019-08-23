These show the typical appearance of Hunners ulcers or lesions In the bladder. These are typically reddened mucosal areas with small vessels radiating to a central scar.

1. What do images a and b show?

2. What treatment has been performed in image c?

Show answer

This patient has had transurethral resection and ablation of the lesion. The authors report significant improvement in VAS pain scores and symptoms scores. However 75% developed recurrence of the lesions requiring re-treatment.