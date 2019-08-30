This image is taken from Dhawiwal et al (BJUI 2019). It schematically shows mechanism of action for immunotherapy for urothelial carcinoma.
Quiz
This image is taken from Dhawiwal et al (BJUI 2019). It schematically shows mechanism of action for immunotherapy for urothelial carcinoma.
Please note that all submitted comments will be reviewed by the BJUI Web Team before they are considered for publishing on the site. Comments may take up to 48 hours to go live. If you have made a comment which has not appeared live after this time and you wish to discuss this matter further, please contact us.