What checkpoint targets can potentially be blocked and can you name an example?

Programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) is found on the activated T-cell.Pembrolizumab and Nivolumab are examples of PD-1 antibodies.

Programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) is found on the tumour cell. Various Immune checkpoint inhibitors act on these (anti-PD-L1) e.g. atezolizumab, durvalumab, avelumab.

Cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein4 (CTLA-4) are expressed on T-cells. Examples of anti-CTLA-4 agents are ipilimumab and tremelimumab.