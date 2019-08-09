Do you know what is being demonstrated in this patient undergoing a RARP?

This is a report of a phase II study of applying chitosan membranes on the neurovascular bundles at the time of nerve-sparing radical prostatectomy. This membrane provides a scaffold for potential nerve regeneration. Chitosan is a polysaccharide derived from shellfish exoskeleton which may have neuro-protective, neuro-regenerative and anti-tumoral properties.