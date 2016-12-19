What does this show?

Show answer

This is a slight trick. This shows no specific lesion within the prostate! He subsequently went on to have a mapping biopsy which showed a Gleason 3+5=8 cancer. At radical prostatectomy, he had a 15x12x9mm tumour. This highlights that no imaging modality is perfect and care should be taken before reassuring a patient with a negative MRI.

The author of this paper concludes that “a negative MRI should not preclude prostate biopsy, which otherwise would be indicated on clinical grounds.”