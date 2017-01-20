What does the CT image on the left show? Show answer This coronal image shows gas within the right renal pelvis and ureter with a small ureteric calculus seen in the mid-ureter. Gas is seen outside the collecting system and there may be a collection/ abcess in the inferior pole of the kidney. A mass is seen arising from the contralateral kidney which may be smaller with less function (there is also extensive vascular calcification).

What is the diagnosis? Show answer Emphysematous Pyelonephritis. Emphysematous pyelonephritis (EPN) is a severe necrotizing infection of the renal parenchyma; it causes gas formation within the collecting system, renal parenchyma, and or peri renal tissues.

How is the patient managed? Show answer Resuscitation, iv fluids and antibiotics, percutaneous drainage (nephrostomy) or retrograde stent (this case!). Control of Diabetes as most patients with this finding are diabetics. If sepsis continues despite these measures, then an emergency nephrectomy is usually required.