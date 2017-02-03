This is an intravenous urogram with control, 15 mins and 90 minute films shown. There are opacities overlying the left renal shadow and a single one overlying the right compatible with stones. On the 15 minute film there is promt drainage. There is a medial lower pole diverticulum on the 90 minute film there appears to be filling of a second more lateral diverticulum.

How would you treat the stones?

Show answer

The right lower pole stone sits at the bottom of a long and acute infundibulum. It would likely not drain with lithotripsy and would be difficult to access with ureteroscopy. Surveillance may be a good option with PCNL if growing in size. Similarly on the left, fragments are unlikely to drain and PCNL would likely be required if wishing to remove the stones. If asymptomatic, observation of both sides may be reasonable.