This shows a single, involuntary detrusor contraction, occurring at cystometric capacity which is ’terminal detrusor overactivity’ (Abrams et al 2002). There was also a small leak at the very end of the study (as seen on the flow trace). In order to try to recreate the patient’s symptoms, patients are asked to perform manouvres that cause leak. In this case, the patient was asked to squat which caused a small leak.