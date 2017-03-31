These images are taken from Murphy et al, BJUI 2017 [LINK].
- Home
- Read BJUI
- Blogs@BJUI
- BJUI Tube
- Submit
- About BJUI
- BJUI Knowledge
- BJUI Charity
These images are taken from Murphy et al, BJUI 2017 [LINK].
This week’s featured video:Accuracy of ultrasonography for renal stone detection and size determination: is it good enough for management decisions?
Click here for more
Please note that all submitted comments will be reviewed by the BJUI Web Team before they are considered for publishing on the site. Comments may take up to 48 hours to go live. If you have made a comment which has not appeared live after this time and you wish to discuss this matter further, please contact us.