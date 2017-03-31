This man has a rising PSA following prostatectomy. What are the 4 images and what do they show?

Show answer

Image a shows an axial CT slice with a green arrow showing an area of uncertain significance. Image b is a raw PSMA PET image showing avidity in this area. Images c and d show the fused PET/ CT axial/ coronal images demonstrating this area to be a PET avid 11mm mesorectal node.