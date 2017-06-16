What does these show? Show answer Images (a) show an avascular anechoic cyst in the upper pole of the kidney. Image (b) shows a septated cyst at the lower pole of a kidney. These correspond to the sites of the LPN.

What is the incidence of finding this? Show answer In this paper, cysts were found after 61/125 (48.8%) of procedures – so this is a common finding. Most were simple cysts.