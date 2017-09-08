What are the scans or images shown in ‘a-f’ in this man with prostate cancer?

a) MRI – T2 weighted image (shows reduced signal intensity)

b) Restricted diffusion weighted imaging (DWI) (showing restricted diffusion)

c) High b value DWI (showing increased signal intensity)

d) Also DWI (measuring Apparent diffusion coefficient (ADC))

e) Focal contrast enhancement

f) Wholemount path slide (showing regions of corresponding cancer (Gleason 3+4=7))