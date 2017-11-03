This ultrasound shows a dilated left kidney with apparent marked dilatation of the renal pelvis and more moderate calyceal dilatation.

This is an incidental finding. What does this image show?

What further tests would you organise?

Show answer

Blood profile to check renal function. Urine dipstick. A contrast CT (CT IVP) would be appropriate and possibly a MAG3 renogram to check drainage as well as split function.