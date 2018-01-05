What is shown in these images?

Show answer

The images A-C show a T2 weighted MRI scan, apparent diffusion coefficient map (ADC) and dynamic contrast enhanced (DCE) scans showing a focal lesion in the right peripheral zone. Image D shows the corresponding area of disease from radical prostatectomy. The biopsies showed Gleason 3+3 but this was upgraded to Gleason 7 at radical prostatectomy.

The authors present the results of 132 patients in their study and hypothesise that the more significant readings in DWI may predict up-staging at subsequent radical prostatectomy.