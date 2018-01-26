They both show angiomyolipomas. The first shows a small intra-renal AML measuring 1-2cm. The second shows a large AML arising from the left kidney measuring over 4cm.

How would you manage these?

The first image would be managed conservatively if asymptomatic and likely undergo ultrasound surveillance in 12 months. The second one is at significant risk of bleeding and should be offered treatment – with embolization or partial nephrectomy.