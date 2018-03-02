This contrast CT scan appears to show a heterogenous lesion arising from the left kidney. There is no obvious renal dilatation on this single slice. Given the clinical history this is likely to represent a renal abscess.

How would you manage this?

If unwell, admit for IV antibiotics. Culture blood and urine. Broad spectrum antibiotics based on previous cultures and local prescribing policy. Consider aspiration +/- drain into the abscess which would also allow direct culture.

This was done and she made an uneventful recovery.