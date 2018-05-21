What does the image on the left show and what is the genetics?

Polycystic kidneys compatible with Adult Polycystic Kidney Disease (APKD). This cab be autosomal dominant (adult) or autosomal recessive (infantile). The adult autosomal dominant can be subdivided into APKD Type 1 (PKD1 gene mutation) or Type 2 (PKD2 gene mutation).