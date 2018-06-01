The 3 images show prostates imaged with 3 different MRI scans. Do you know what the difference is?

Show answer

The quality can be seen to improve from A,B to D. Hopefully you spotted that Image A is real-life image (and is taken with a 1.5 telsa MRI); B and C are ex-vivo (no surrounding tissue!). Image B is a 3 tesla MRI; Image D is a different ex-vivo gland with 7 tesla MRI. The quality of image D begins to elucidate areas of stroma surrounding the ductal architecture. The authors hypothesise that MRI microscopy may one day be possible in-vivo.