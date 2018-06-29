A shows an axial slice CT scan through the pelvis. B shows the PET scan and C is the CT/ PET fusion.

This patient has a rising PSA following radical prostatectomy. He undergoes a PSMA PET scan. What are the images shown A, B and C?

What do they show?

In A, the red arrow points to a small indeterminate lesion adjacent to the pelvic side wall. B shows an area of uptake which seems to correspond to that region and this is confirmed on the fusion scan.