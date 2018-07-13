Briefly describe how it works?

This comprises an 8Fr miniaturised nephroscope with a newly designed irrigation suction sheath – this is a two-layered metal structure available in either 12 F or 14 F. The space between the two layers of the sheath functions as a channel for the irrigant, and the central lumen of the sheath works as a conduit for continuous suction. The sheath has side holes at the distal tip, which allow egress of irrigant through the irrigation channel. An irrigation pump is used to control the pressure.