This is a PET-CT scan (PSMA) showing nodal recurrence on the right hand side.

This man had previous radical prostatectomy. What imaging is shown?

Is surgery to remove this successful?

Trials are still ongoing in this area. This trial by Siriwardana et al reports on 35 patients who underwent resection for oligometatatic disease. Prostate cancer was identified in 91%. Biochemical recurrence free survival and clinical recurrence free survival at median of 12 months was 23% and 66% respectively.