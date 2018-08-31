What complications may this be associated with?

The commonest complications are early pain, numbness, and swelling at the graft site. Patients are given an antibacterial mouthwash post-operatively to reduce discomfort. Injury to the parotid duct (Stensen’s duct) or mental nerve can be avoided by careful marking prior to incision, taking care to avoid the opening of Stensen’s duct opposite the upper 2nd molar. Long-term numbness at 1 year is found in approximately 10% of patients. Transient mouth tightness occurs in the immediate post-operative period, and very rarely long-term cheek contracture can result requiring further surgery to correct.