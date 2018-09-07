This is Aquablation which is delivered by the AQUABEAM System, PROCEPT BioRobotics. This is a robotic surgical system that uses high-velocity waterjet to remove prostatic adenoma.

How does it work?

The surgeon identifies the target resection and contours (green line) the adenoma to be removed while preserving the bladder neck, verumontanum and sphincter. The robot then uses high velocity waterjet to remove the adenoma. Haemostasis is then completed with traction on the foley catheter or cautery to any bleeding vessels.