1. This is a voiding cystourethrogram. It shows ballooning and dilatation of the proximal urethra due to a more distal obstruction.

1. This woman presents with urinary symptoms. What investigation is this and what does it show?

2. What are the primary differential diagnoses and what further investigation would be required to confirm the diagnosis?

2. Bladder outlet obstruction due to an anatomical or functional cause. The patient would require physical examination and cystoscopy to exclude an anatomical cause, and urodynamics with urethral pressure profilometry to identify functional obstruction if no anatomical cause is found.