1. This patient is undergoing a urethroplasty. This image shows a ventral stricturotomy with stay sutures in the urethral edges.

1. Following on from last week what procedure is shown for this woman with urethral stricture?

2. How can the proximal extent of the stricture be assessed at the time of surgery?

2. . A 6Fr Fogarty embolectomy balloon catheter can be inserted into the bladder, the balloon inflated with 1.25ml N. Saline, and the catheter then withdrawn into the urethra to identify the proximal end of the stricture.