A1. This patient has a urethral diverticulum. She is undergoing urethral diverticulectomy, and this image shows the dissection between the vaginal wall (held in the retractors) and the dorsal aspect of the diverticulum.

Q1. This lady presents with a long history of dysuria and dyspareunia. What is shown in this image and what surgery is the patient undergoing?

Q2. How common is this pathology, and what is the long-term risk of malignant transformation?

A2. Urethral diverticula are reported to occur in 0.02 – 6% of women worldwide, but have been reported in up to 40% of women with unexplained lower urinary tract symptoms seen in a specialist clinic. The risk of malignant change is 3 – 9%. The types of cancer reported have been transitional, squamous, clear cell, adenocarcinoma or high-grade poorly differentiated.