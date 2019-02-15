This shows a stable bladder during the filling phase with appropriate couch spikes. There is then no detrusor pressure rise despite trying to void demonstrating detrusor failure or an acontractile bladder.

3. What is the definition of an acontractile detrusor?

According to an ICS definition from 2002: ‘Acontractile detrusor is one that cannot be demonstrated to contract during urodynamic studies’. This definition was revised in 2010 to: ‘the detrusor cannot contract during urodynamic studies resulting in prolonged bladder emptying within a normal time span’. This finding is a separate finding from detrusor underactivity (DU): ‘detrusor contraction of reduced strength and/or duration, resulting in prolonged bladder emptying and/or a failure to achieve complete bladder emptying within a normal time span’.