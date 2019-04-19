verbal consent given
- Home
- BJU International Journal
- Submit
- BJUI Knowledge
- About Us
verbal consent given
Video: In utero myelomeningocele repair and urological outcomes: the first 100 cases of a prospective analysis. Is there an improvement in bladder function?
Click here for more
Please note that all submitted comments will be reviewed by the BJUI Web Team before they are considered for publishing on the site. Comments may take up to 48 hours to go live. If you have made a comment which has not appeared live after this time and you wish to discuss this matter further, please contact us.