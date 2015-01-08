BCG Shortages Poll Results

With a worldwide shortage of BCG, has your hospital had to ration supplies of BCG (e.g. not available, using 1/3 dose, limiting maintenance, reducing frequency etc)?
Yes – No availability – 37%
Yes – Reduced supplies – 45%
No – Available as usual – 11%
Don’t know – 7%
Please note that all submitted comments will be reviewed by the BJUI Web Team before they are considered for publishing on the site. Comments may take up to 48 hours to go live. If you have made a comment which has not appeared live after this time and you wish to discuss this matter further, please contact us.