BCG Shortages Poll Results

1
08 Jan 2015
BCG Shortages Poll Results




With a worldwide shortage of BCG, has your hospital had to ration supplies of BCG (e.g. not available, using 1/3 dose, limiting maintenance, reducing frequency etc)?

Yes – No availability – 37%

Yes – Reduced supplies – 45%

No – Available as usual – 11%

Don’t know – 7%
 

  1. Debashis Nandi December 6, 2016 at 10:25 pm Reply
    I want to know about 1/3 dose

