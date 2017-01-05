logo


Video: Step by Step. Evolution of robot-assisted orthotopic ileal neobladder formation

0
05 Jan 2017
, ,
by admin

Rate this article:

Video: Step by Step. Evolution of robot-assisted orthotopic ileal neobladder formation




  •

6 views

Evolution of robot-assisted orthotopic ileal neobladder formation: a step-by-step update to the University of Southern California (USC) technique

Sameer Chopra, Andre Luis de Castro Abreu, Andre K. Berger, Shuchi SehgalInderbir Gill, Monish Aron and Mihir M. Desai

 

USC Institute of Urology, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA, USA

 

Read the full article

Objective

To describe our, step-by-step, technique for robotic intracorporeal neobladder formation.

Patients and Methods

The main surgical steps to forming the intracorporeal orthotopic ileal neobladder are: isolation of 65 cm of small bowel; small bowel anastomosis; bowel detubularisation; suture of the posterior wall of the neobladder; neobladder–urethral anastomosis and cross folding of the pouch; and uretero-enteral anastomosis. Improvements have been made to these steps to enhance time efficiency without compromising neobladder configuration.

Results

Our technical improvements have resulted in an improvement in operative time from 450 to 360 min.

Conclusion

We describe an updated step-by-step technique of robot-assisted intracorporeal orthotopic ileal neobladder formation.

 

Join the Discussion

*

Please note that all submitted comments will be reviewed by the BJUI Web Team before they are considered for publishing on the site. Comments may take up to 48 hours to go live. If you have made a comment which has not appeared live after this time and you wish to discuss this matter further, please contact us.


BJUI Social Media

  • GooglePlus
  • YouTube
  • Pinterest
  • LinkedIn

Featured Video

This week’s featured video: Step by Step. Evolution of robot-assisted orthotopic ileal neobladder formation
Click here for more

Picture of the Week

Test yourself against our experts with our picture quiz.

Take the Picture Quiz

BJUI on Twitter


logo


British Association of Urological Surgeons

Caribbean Urological Society

Hong Kong Urological Society

Urological Society of Australia and New Zealand

Urological Society of India

Irish Society of Urology

The Swiss Continence Foundation

IC Urology


Indonesian Urological Association


© 2015 BJU International. All Rights Reserved.