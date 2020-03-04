Article of the month: Guideline of guidelines: social media in urology

Rate this article:















Jacob Taylor*, Stacy Loeb*†‡

*Department of Urology, †Population Health, NYU School of Medicine, and ‡Manhattan Veterans Affairs Medical Center, New York, NY, USA

Abstract

The use of social media is rapidly expanding. This technology revolution is changing the way healthcare providers share information with colleagues, patients, and other stakeholders. As social media use increases in urology, maintaining a professional online identity and interacting appropriately with one’s network are vital to engaging positively and protecting patient health information. There are many opportunities for collaboration and exchange of ideas, but pitfalls exist without adherence to proper online etiquette. The purpose of this article is to review professional guidelines on the use of social media in urology, and outline best practice principles that urologists and other healthcare providers can reference when engaging in online networks.

Fig. 1. Summary of professional guidelines on social media use in urology. PHI, protected health information.

