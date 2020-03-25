25 Mar 2020
#PCSM
, #ProstateCancer
, #VisualAbstract
, aotw 25-03-2020
, Article of the Week
, BJUI
, cardiovascular disease
, CVD
, depression
, Infographics
, risk factors
by Cora Griffin and Emily King
Visual abstract: The risk of developing cardiovascular disease is increased for patients with PCa who are pharmaceutically treated for depression
37 views
Read the full article
See more infographics
Please note that all submitted comments will be reviewed by the BJUI Web Team before they are considered for publishing on the site. Comments may take up to 48 hours to go live. If you have made a comment which has not appeared live after this time and you wish to discuss this matter further, please contact us.