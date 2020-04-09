April 2020 – about the cover

April’s article of the month is Pharmacological interventions for treating chronic prostatitis/chronic pelvic pain syndrome: a Cochrane systematic review by Franco, Turk, Jung, Xiao, Iakhno, Tirapegui, Garrote and Vietto. As some of these authors are based in Argentina we have chosen a scene from the capital city, Buenos Aires, for the issue cover.

La Boca is a barrio of Buenos Aires with an Italian feel as many of its settlers originated from Genoa. It is located at the mouth of the Matanza river, hence the name. It is a popular tourist destination due to the colourful houses and street tango but it is also home to the world-famous Boca Juniors football team.