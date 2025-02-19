BAUS – BJUI – USANZ Joint Session at AUA 2025
The impact of AI in urology, current and future
Sunday, April 27th 1:00 – 4.00 PM
Room Lido 3105, Venetian Convention & Expo Center
Sunday, April 27th 1:00 – 4.00 PM
Room Lido 3105, Venetian Convention & Expo Center
|1300
|
Welcome from Jose Karam, AUA Associate Secretary for Europe, Middle East, Africa regions
|
Session 1 CHAIRS: Damien Bolton, Ian Pearce
|1305–1320
|
The basic concepts of AI, past and present
|1330–1340
|
Using AI to help delivery of Urology services – the clinic
|1340–1350
|
Using AI to help delivery of Urology services – video analysis and outcomes
|1400–1420
|Afternoon tea
|
Session 2 CHAIRS: Helen O’Connell, Freddie Hamdy
|1425–1440
|
AI in Urology: pitfalls and medicolegal matters
John Reynard, BJUI Sponsored BAUS speaker, Oxford, UK
|1450–1505
|
AI in imaging and diagnostics
|1515–1530
|
AI in pathology
|1540–1555
|
AI Automation in Urology: state of the field and novel technologies
Indebir Gill, Los Angeles, USA
|1555
|
BJUI Americas Award for authors based in The Americas presented by Freddie Hamdy, Editor-in-Chief, BJUI
BJUI Compass Award presented by Michael Gorin, Editor-in-Chief, BJUI Compass