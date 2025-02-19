BAUS – BJUI – USANZ Joint Session at AUA 2025

1300 Welcome from Jose Karam, AUA Associate Secretary for Europe, Middle East, Africa regions

Session 1 CHAIRS: Damien Bolton, Ian Pearce



1305–1320 The basic concepts of AI, past and present

Michael Gorin, New York, USA

1330–1340 Using AI to help delivery of Urology services – the clinic

Nathan Lawrentschuk, Melbourne, Australia

1340–1350 Using AI to help delivery of Urology services – video analysis and outcomes

Sumeet Reddy, BJUI Sponsored USANZ speaker, Auckland, New Zealand

1400–1420 Afternoon tea

Session 2 CHAIRS: Helen O’Connell, Freddie Hamdy



1425–1440 AI in Urology: pitfalls and medicolegal matters John Reynard, BJUI Sponsored BAUS speaker, Oxford, UK

1450–1505 AI in imaging and diagnostics

Ismail Baris Turkbey, Bethesda, USA

1515–1530 AI in pathology

Clare Verrill, BJUI Sponsored Speaker, Oxford, UK

1540–1555 AI Automation in Urology: state of the field and novel technologies Indebir Gill, Los Angeles, USA