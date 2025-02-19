Blog - Latest News
You are here: / / BAUS – BJUI – USANZ Joint Session at AUA 2025

BAUS – BJUI – USANZ Joint Session at AUA 2025

/by

The impact of AI in urology, current and future

Sunday, April 27th                           1:00 – 4.00 PM
Room Lido 3105, Venetian Convention & Expo Center

 

 

1300
Welcome from Jose Karam, AUA Associate Secretary for Europe, Middle East, Africa regions
 

Session 1                          CHAIRS: Damien Bolton, Ian Pearce

 
1305–1320
Michael GorinThe basic concepts of AI, past and present

Michael Gorin, New York, USA
1330–1340
Using AI to help delivery of Urology services – the clinic

Nathan Lawrentschuk, Melbourne, Australia
1340–1350
Sumeet ReddyUsing AI to help delivery of Urology services – video analysis and outcomes

Sumeet Reddy, BJUI Sponsored USANZ speaker, Auckland, New Zealand
1400–1420 Afternoon tea
 

Session 2                          CHAIRS: Helen O’Connell, Freddie Hamdy

 
1425–1440
AI in Urology: pitfalls and medicolegal matters

John Reynard, BJUI Sponsored BAUS speaker, Oxford, UK
1450–1505
AI in imaging and diagnostics

Ismail Baris Turkbey, Bethesda, USA
1515–1530
AI in pathology

Clare Verrill, BJUI Sponsored Speaker, Oxford, UK
1540–1555
AI Automation in Urology: state of the field and novel technologies

Indebir Gill, Los Angeles, USA
1555
BJUI Americas Award for authors based in The Americas presented by Freddie Hamdy, Editor-in-Chief, BJUI
BJUI Compass Award presented by Michael Gorin, Editor-in-Chief, BJUI Compass

 

© 2025 BJU International. All Rights Reserved.
Precision in kidney‐sparing surgery: Robot‐assisted ureterectomy with novel...Risk of invasive penile cancer after treatment of penile intraepithelial ne...