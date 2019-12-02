logo



December 2019 – About the cover

0
02 Dec 2019
, , , ,
by Admin

Rate this article:

December 2019 – About the cover




  •

25 views

The lead authors of this month’s selected article (Three‐dimensional virtual imaging of renal tumours: a new tool to improve the accuracy of nephrometry scores) are from the University of Turin, Italy (UNITO). This university was founded in 1404 making it one of the oldest universities in the World. It has been through some turbulent times but more recently can claim three nobel prize winners: Salvador LuriaRenato Dulbecco and Rita Levi-Montalcini.

The cover image shows the city of Turin at sunset. Turin sits mainly on the Po River and it is surrounded by the Western Alps. As the 10th most visited city in Italy it is known for The shroud of Turin, and its football teams (Juventus and Torino). It is also a cultural centre with many theatres, restaurants, art galleries, palaces, parks and churches.

 

 

©istock.com/fabio lamanna

 

Join the Discussion

*

Please note that all submitted comments will be reviewed by the BJUI Web Team before they are considered for publishing on the site. Comments may take up to 48 hours to go live. If you have made a comment which has not appeared live after this time and you wish to discuss this matter further, please contact us.

British Association of Urological Surgeons

Caribbean Urological Society

Hong Kong Urological Society

Urological Society of Australia and New Zealand

Urological Society of India

Irish Society of Urology

The Swiss Continence Foundation

IC Urology

Indonesian Urological Association

International Alliance of Urolithiasis




© 2019 BJU International. All Rights Reserved.