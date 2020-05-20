Four Seasons – Spring 2020’s Top Reviewer

This month, BJUI continues the Four Seasons Peer Reviewer Award recognising the hard work and dedication of our peer reviewers. Each quarter the Editor and Editorial Team select an individual peer reviewer whose reviews over the last 3 months have stood out for their quality and timeliness.
The Spring 2020 Crown goes to Runzhuo Ma
Runzhuo Ma is a research fellow in the Center for Robotic Simulation and Education (CRSE), Institute of Urology, at the University of Southern California. After finishing his MD at Peking University, he joined CRSE under the leadership of Dr. Andrew J. Hung and Dr. Inderbir Gill. His research interests include surgical assessment, surgical simulation, and studying the impact of surgical quality on patient outcomes in urologic cancers.
Please note that all submitted comments will be reviewed by the BJUI Web Team before they are considered for publishing on the site. Comments may take up to 48 hours to go live. If you have made a comment which has not appeared live after this time and you wish to discuss this matter further, please contact us.