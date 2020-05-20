Four Seasons – Spring 2020’s Top Reviewer

Rate this article:















This month, BJUI continues the Four Seasons Peer Reviewer Award recognising the hard work and dedication of our peer reviewers. Each quarter the Editor and Editorial Team select an individual peer reviewer whose reviews over the last 3 months have stood out for their quality and timeliness.

The Spring 2020 Crown goes to Runzhuo Ma

Runzhuo Ma is a research fellow in the Center for Robotic Simulation and Education (CRSE), Institute of Urology, at the University of Southern California. After finishing his MD at Peking University, he joined CRSE under the leadership of Dr. Andrew J. Hung and Dr. Inderbir Gill. His research interests include surgical assessment, surgical simulation, and studying the impact of surgical quality on patient outcomes in urologic cancers.