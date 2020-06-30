Four seasons – Summer 2020’s top reviewer

This month, BJUI continues the Four Seasons Peer Reviewer Award recognising the hard work and dedication of our peer reviewers. Each quarter the Editor and Editorial Team select an individual peer reviewer whose reviews over the last 3 months have stood out for their quality and timeliness.
The Summer 2020 crown goes to Houston Thompson
R. Houston Thompson, MD, completed his Urology Residency at Mayo Clinic Rochester in 2007 followed by a Urologic Oncology Fellowship at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. He is currently Professor of Urology at Mayo Clinic Rochester. Dr. Thompson is involved in clinical and translational research in urologic oncology and has >200 peer-reviewed original articles.
Notable contributions to the literature include discovery that PD-1 and PD-L1 are aberrantly expressed in the microenvironment of renal cell carcinoma tumors, and thus represent attractive therapeutic targets. Dr. Thompson is the recipient of the Donald C. Balfour Award for meritorious research from the Mayo Clinic and the Michael E. Burt Award for Clinical Excellence from Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.
