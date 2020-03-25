25 Mar 2020
#PCSM
, #ProstateCancer
, #VisualAbstract
, aotw 11-03-2020
, Article of the Week
, biopsy
, BJUI
, European Randomized Study of Screening for Prostate Cancer (ERSPC)
, Infographics
, magnetic resonance imaging
, MRI
by Cora Griffin and Emily King
Visual abstract: External validation of novel MRI-based models for prostate cancer prediction
53 views
Read the full article
See more infographics
Please note that all submitted comments will be reviewed by the BJUI Web Team before they are considered for publishing on the site. Comments may take up to 48 hours to go live. If you have made a comment which has not appeared live after this time and you wish to discuss this matter further, please contact us.