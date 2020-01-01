01 Jan 2020
@NurhanAbbud
, #BJUI
, #BladderCancer
, #blcsm
, #VisualAbstract
, aotw 01-01-20
, bladder cancer survivor
, cystoscopy
, health-related quality of life
, non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer
, quality of life
by Nurhan Abbud
Visual abstract: Health‐related quality of life among non‐muscle‐invasive bladder cancer survivors: a population‐based study
45 views
See more infographics
Please note that all submitted comments will be reviewed by the BJUI Web Team before they are considered for publishing on the site. Comments may take up to 48 hours to go live. If you have made a comment which has not appeared live after this time and you wish to discuss this matter further, please contact us.