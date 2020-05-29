The image shows a radical nephrectomy specimen. The bisected kidney shows a confluent papillary tumour occupying the renal calyces and renal pelvis. Focally, the tumour appears to infiltrate the renal parenchyma.

What aetiological factors are associated with it?

Risk factors include smoking (3 times risk), chronic inflammation (e.g. stone, obstruction), occupational causes (e.g.chemical, petroleum, plastics industries [relative risk 4]), drugs (e.g.

analgesic abuse with phenacetin, codeine, aspirin and other salicylates), arsenic and cyclophosphamide.

In addition, residents from certain Balkan countries are at higher risk for unknown, likely environmental, reasons (Balkan nephropathy) where urothelial malignancy accounts for 40% of renal cancers.

There are some rare hereditary forms.